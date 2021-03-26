Eligibility for vaccines rapidly expanding across US

More widespread availability is made possible by enlarged supply of the three authorized vaccines. The federal government is preparing to distribute as many as 35 million doses next week, according to a federal official. That includes 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine, which so far has been available to states and other jurisdictions in sharply limited quantities.

People 16 and older will be eligible for immunization against the coronavirus in at least 15 states by the end of the month — a sign of rapidly expanding access to the shots as the nation confronts an uptick in infections.

With ramped-up manufacturing, rationing is no longer required in many places. Kansas and Minnesota were two of the most recent states to unveil plans to open the floodgates, on Monday and Tuesday of next week respectively.

Six states have already removed eligibility requirements: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia. Those preparing to do so by the end of March also include Indiana, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.

At least 34 states have announced plans to make everyone 16 and older eligible by mid-April, according to a Washington Post review. And Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus response, said 46 states and D.C. had already made clear they would prioritize all adults by May 1 — the deadline set by President Biden.

He said opportunities for more Americans to be immunized signaled the program’s success. More than 71 percent of people 65 and older have received at least one shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Health officials stressed that the accelerating pace of inoculations may not be sufficient to ward off another wave of infections. The latest seven-day average of daily cases, which stands at about 57,000, represents an increase of 7 percent from last week, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. She warned of a “real potential for the epidemic curve to soar again.”

WASHINGTON POST

US planning for anticipated surplus of vaccine

WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials are anticipating the supply of coronavirus vaccine to outstrip US demand by mid-May if not sooner, and are grappling with what to do with looming surpluses when vaccine scarcity turns to glut.

President Biden has promised enough doses by the end of May to immunize all of the nation’s roughly 260 million adults. But between then and the end of July, the government has locked in commitments from manufacturers for enough vaccine to cover 400 million people — about 70 million more than the nation’s entire population.

Whether to keep, modify, or redirect those orders is a question with significant implications, not just for the nation’s efforts to contain the virus but also for how soon the pandemic can be brought to an end. Of the vaccine doses given globally, about three-quarters have gone to only 10 countries. At least 30 countries have not yet injected a single person.

And global scarcity threatens to grow more acute as nations and regions clamp down on vaccine exports. With infections soaring, India, which had been a major vaccine distributor, is now holding back nearly all of the 2.4 million doses manufactured daily by a private company there. That action follows the European Union’s decision this week to move emergency legislation that would curb vaccine exports for the next six weeks.

Biden administration officials who are inclined to hold on to the coming US surplus point to unmet need and rising uncertainty: Children and adolescents are still unvaccinated, and no one is certain if or when immunity could wear off, which could require scores of millions of booster shots.

NEW YORK TIMES

Face masks, sanitizer qualify as tax-advantaged expenses

Face masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes can qualify as medical expenses for tax deductions or can be paid for with money from tax-advantaged health accounts, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday.

Taxpayers can qualify for the deduction if they have medical expenses that exceed 7.5 percent of their adjusted gross income and they itemize their tax returns. Generally, only a small percentage of taxpayers itemize their taxes and an even smaller portion meet the threshold for medical deductions.

For the vast majority of taxpayers that take the standard deduction instead of itemizing, the IRS is also offering tax relief. They can use tax-favored health accounts — health flexible spending arrangements, Archer medical savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, or health savings accounts — to pay for those costs.

BLOOMBERG

New study to see if immunized can spread virus

Can people immunized against the coronavirus still spread it to others? A new study will attempt to answer the question by tracking infections in vaccinated college students and their close contacts, researchers announced on Friday.

The results are likely to be of intense interest, because they may help determine how careful vaccinated people need to be — whether they can throw away their masks, for example, or must continue to wear them to protect unvaccinated people.

More than 87 million have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a New York Times database. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that fully vaccinated Americans may gather indoors in small groups without precautions, including masks, but should still wear masks in public.

The reason is that it’s not yet certain that vaccinated people cannot briefly be infected and transmit the virus. Clinical trials of the vaccines were designed only to assess whether the vaccines prevent serious illness and death.

The new study will include more than 12,000 college students immunized with the Moderna vaccine at more than 20 universities across the United States. Half of the students will be randomly selected to receive the vaccine right after they are enrolled, while the other half will get the vaccine four months later.

All of the participants will swab their noses daily to check for the virus, provide periodic blood samples to screen for antibodies, and answer questions through an app. Scientists will follow the students for five months.

NEW YORK TIMES

Germany fears new infection surge could be worst yet

BERLIN — German health authorities warned Friday that the country’s current wave of infections may be worse than the first two, as the more contagious coronavirus mutation first detected in Britain takes hold.

Germany is in the midst of a “third wave” triggered by the “even more dangerous” and harder to contain B117 variant, warned Lothar Weiler, head of the Robert Koch Institute, the federal agency responsible for the control of infectious diseases. The variant now accounts for the majority of cases in the country.

Germany has recently faced a spike in new infections despite ongoing restrictions, which include limiting contacts to two households. On Thursday the country recorded its highest number of new infections since January, with 22,657 new cases in a single day.

WASHINGTON POST




