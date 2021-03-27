Birx says deaths ‘could have been mitigated’ last year

Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, said that U.S. deaths from the virus could have been sharply reduced if mitigation efforts to slow the spread had come more quickly last spring.
“The first time, we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge,” Birx told CNN. “All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.”
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under former President Trump, said in a CNN documentary clip that she thinks the US could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives lost to Covid-19 following the pandemic's first surge. https://t.co/cB08LLbIaw pic.twitter.com/cXqvnYWYa7— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 27, 2021
She’s one of several former Trump administration health officials -- and one who continues in the Biden administration, Anthony Fauci -- who’ll speak on a CNN special on Sunday night.
The US passed 500,000 Covid-19 deaths in February and has now lost an estimated 548,000 lives to the virus.
With cases pointing up again since mid-February, many parts of the world are back to dealing with the economic fallout and public fatigue of restrictions while scaling up vaccinations. The Czech Republic extended a lockdown by two weeks, Poland is considering curfews and Kenya suspended domestic flights.