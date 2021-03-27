19-year-old Cambridge man fatally shot early Saturday

Police located the man suffering from gunshot wounds near the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts on Pemberton Street.

The victim was found outside his vehicle unconscious around 12:40 a.m. by a passerby who called 911, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 19-year-old Cambridge man was fatally shot on Pemberton Street early Saturday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to Mount Auburn Hospital where he later died, according to the statement. No further information was immediately available.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously may call the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. To send anonymous tips via email, visit www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.

