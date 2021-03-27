Acting Mayor Kim Janey joins interfaith leaders for South End prayer service

Congregación Leon de Judá’s Pastor Roberto Miranda opened the hour-long service with an invocation that Boston’s first Black and woman mayor will act as a sign of hope amidst a tense sociopolitical climate.

The service featured blessings and readings from eight spiritual leaders, including the Rev. Willie Bodrick II — Janey’s pastor from the Twelfth Baptist Church where she was baptized.

Local religious leaders gathered for an interfaith prayer service in Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s honor at Congregación Leon de Judá in the South End Friday evening.

“Mayor Janey embodies something extraordinary,” he said. “She stands with us as a symbol of hope for a city that, though enlightened in many ways, has not escaped the blemish of racial discrimination in its own history. We pray that she will be a force for unity.”

Leaders of several other congregations, such as the Nation of Islam, Temple Beth Zion, and Archdiocese of Boston, called on God to protect Janey as she takes on a city grappling with racial reckoning and economic crisis.

“Merciful God send your spirit of wisdom and love into the mind and heart of our new mayor Kim Janey and her administration, so that she may be an artisan of a more just society,” Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston prayed.

Abiding with COVID-19 guidelines, all leaders stood in a half-circle to lay hands toward, instead of on Janey, while Bishop Gideon Thompson led the group in a prayer for unity. Participants also wore face masks.

“Our prayer is that Lord, you would provide the kind of wisdom that will give unity through the words of this woman of God, that you will use her to bring us together,” Thompson said. “We recognize that our nation has been divided, especially by the past person that was in the White House.”

Janey gave remarks expressing deep gratitude for the blessings of Boston’s various faith communities. She reflected on the significance of religion in her life while reciting the verse Galatians 5:22.

“I was born the granddaughter of a Baptist preacher, and I took the oath of office on my grandfather’s African American heritage bible,” Janey explained. She added that she believes a higher calling brought her to the church on the border of the South End and Roxbury, where Janey’s family goes back generations.

She invited the religious leaders’ continued prayers during her term through the rest of 2021.

“As our city endures the pain and the loss of the pandemic, I believe we can find healing and renewal in that spiritual fruit,” Janey said. “With God’s grace, I look forward to leading our city, guided by love, truth and justice that binds us all.”

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.