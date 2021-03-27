Bedford man charged with murder of girlfriend on Maine beach

A Bedford man was charged with murder Friday after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in broad daylight on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine, officials said.

The victim was identified as Rhonda Pattelena, 35, also of Bedford, according to a Saturday statement from Maine State Police. Her domestic partner, Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, allegedly assaulted Pattelena on the beach around 4 p.m., according to the statement. The couple had one child together.

York police found Pattelena dead behind a rock after responding to multiple 911 calls reporting an assault, State Police said.