Bedford man charged with murder of girlfriend on Maine beach

A Bedford man was charged with murder Friday after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in broad daylight on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine, officials said.
The victim was identified as Rhonda Pattelena, 35, also of Bedford, according to a Saturday statement from Maine State Police. Her domestic partner, Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, allegedly assaulted Pattelena on the beach around 4 p.m., according to the statement. The couple had one child together.
York police found Pattelena dead behind a rock after responding to multiple 911 calls reporting an assault, State Police said.
Officers identified Buchannan as the suspect in the assault and detained him, according to the statement. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South was called to assist the York Police Department with the investigation.
Maine State Police detectives charged Buchannan with murder, and he was moved to York County Jail, State Police said.
Maine State Police detectives and crime scene technicians remained at the scene Saturday and were expected to continue the investigation throughout the weekend.
