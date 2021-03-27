Family pitbull attack leaves 7-year-old girl in Bridgewater with severe bite wounds

A family pit bull attacked a 7-year-old girl in Bridgewater Thursday night, leaving her hospitalized for severe bite wounds to her head and upper body, police said.

At 8:30 p.m., officers responding to 911 calls about a child screaming and people yelling arrived at a Main Street home to find a girl wounded in the back seat of a car, according to a release Friday.

The initial investigation suggests that the dog, which belongs to a family member, attacked the girl in the backyard. Other family members were able to get the dog off her, police said.