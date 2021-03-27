Family pitbull attack leaves 7-year-old girl in Bridgewater with severe bite wounds

A family pit bull attacked a 7-year-old girl in Bridgewater Thursday night, leaving her hospitalized for severe bite wounds to her head and upper body, police said.
At 8:30 p.m., officers responding to 911 calls about a child screaming and people yelling arrived at a Main Street home to find a girl wounded in the back seat of a car, according to a release Friday.
The initial investigation suggests that the dog, which belongs to a family member, attacked the girl in the backyard. Other family members were able to get the dog off her, police said.
The girl was brought to a Brocktonhospital for treatment and later transferred to one in Boston, police said.
During the attack, the dog also bit an adult family member, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The dog was taken into custody by Bridgewater Animal Control for a required 10-day quarantine. A mandatory report was filed with the Department of Children and Families, police said.
Bridgewater police and the animal control officer are investigating.
