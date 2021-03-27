Local rabbis reflect on Passover a year into the pandemic

Followers of the faith use this time to look back on the miracles that led to the Israelites’ freedom and the hardships they endured. But this spring, Rabbi Howard Jaffe of Temple Isaiah in Lexington said their trials will feel more real to his congregation than they have in years.

The weeklong holiday began Saturday at sundown and commemorates the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt.

Passover is a time of reflection and hope, and with the coronavirus pandemic’s end finally in sight, the holy day’s ancient teachings are taking on new meaning for Massachusetts’ Jewish community.

“We’re so accustomed to being free that when we tell the story of Passover, usually we’re doing it so we can place ourselves in the narrative, so we can experience it and feel it, because it’s so challenging to do so,” Jaffe said. “But this year, it’s not so challenging. This year, it’s very real and very present, and we ourselves are in that narrow place.”

Many families won’t be able to gather Sunday night to celebrate the seder, a ceremonial meal that marks the start of Passover. But just like last year, Temple Isaiah will host seder over Zoom. Or, as Jaffe called it, a “zeder.”

“Through the miracle of modern technology ... we’ve worked very hard at remaining committed and proving that we can be a community even under these circumstances,” Jaffe said.

Rabbi Andrew Vogel of Temple Sinai in Brookline said members of his congregation will also gather virtually for a Zoom seder on Sunday.

Like so many others in the state, members in his congregation have suffered with isolation, contracted COVID-19, or lost loved ones to the virus.

“For a lot of people this year, there is an empty seat at the Passover seder,” Vogel said. “There’s a lot of sadness.”

On the final day of Passover, Vogel’s temple will observe Yizkor, a service held to remember the dead. Vogel said he hopes those who lost a loved one over the last year will use this ceremony and other sacred moments of Passover as a way to not only mourn, but also look ahead.

“We’re trying to help people be resilient and find strength, and we’re hoping that their spiritual traditions will give them that strength,” he said.

