New England news in brief

The attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a North Andover driving school that closed after the owner was arrested last year for trafficking methamphetamine, allegedly leaving 1,500 students without lessons or the more than $1 million they had prepaid, officials said. North Andover Auto School closed in October, when the Registry of Motor Vehicles revoked its licenses after owner Michael Larocque was arrested the previous month, the office of Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. State Police said in September that Larocque, 56, of Lawrence, was running a “large-scale methamphetamine” operation and that more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine were seized at Larocque’s home, the Globe reported. Healey’s office filed a lawsuit Thursday in Essex Superior Court against both Larocque and the school, which was also known as MV Auto School, for violating the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to the statement. The suit seeks more than $1 million in restitution for former students. Prosecutors are also seeking a preliminary injunction to preserve Larocque’s assets to be used to repay students, the statement said. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Thursday. Larocque is also set to appear for arraignment in his criminal case in Essex Superior Court on April 7, the AG’s office said. He was indicted last month by an Essex grand jury on charges of possession of a class D substance, trafficking 36-100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a class A controlled substance, and two counts of trafficking in 200 or more grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

A Tewksbury man was arrested at Back Bay station Thursday evening after he allegedly stole a bicycle, officials said Saturday. The bike’s owner told MBTA Transit Police that he had secured his bike, worth $500, inside the station earlier in the day before taking the Orange Line, according to a statement from Transit police. When he returned, the bicycle was missing. Jason Ventolieri, 44, was later seen riding what the victim said looked like the stolen bike on Dartmouth Street, Transit police said. Officers pursed Ventolieri down the street and stopped him. Ventolieri had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including one issued in the Charlestown division of Boston Municipal Court for various motor vehicle violations and larceny from a building and one from Cambridge District Court for receiving stolen property, according to the statement.

A 19-year-old Cambridge man was fatally shot on Pemberton Street early Saturday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. The victim was found outside his vehicle unconscious around 12:40 a.m. by a passerby who called 911, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Police located the man suffering from gunshot wounds near the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts on Pemberton Street. The victim was treated on scene and taken to Mount Auburn Hospital where he later died, according to the statement. No further information was immediately available. Authorities ask anyone with information to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.





A Bedford man was charged with murder Friday after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in broad daylight on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine, officials said Saturday. The victim was identified as Rhonda Pattelena, 35, also of Bedford, according to a statement from Maine State Police. Her domestic partner, Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, allegedly assaulted Pattelena on the beach around 4 p.m., according to the statement. The couple had one child together. York police found Pattelena dead behind a rock after responding to multiple 911 calls reporting an assault, State Police said. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit — South was called to assist the York Police Department with the investigation. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force injury to the head, State Police said. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide. Maine State Police detectives and crime scene technicians remained at the scene Saturday and were expected to continue the investigation throughout the weekend. Buchannan is expected to make his first court appearance at York County Superior Court in Alfred after the weekend, State Police said.

