One-year-old boy seriously injured after being struck by fallen tree

The boys father was holding him when the tree fell on them at 34 New Fitchburg Road at 7:45 p.m., Townsend police said in a press release.

A 1-year old boy was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a fallen tree in Townsend Friday night, police said.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a landing area and then taken by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, police said.

The boy’s condition was not known.

The boy’s father only suffered a few scratches on his forearm, police said.

A wind advisory is in effect in Townsend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour are expected overnight.

