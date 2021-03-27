Roof partially collapses at Malden apartment building

Residents of a Malden apartment building were able to return to their homes Saturday, hours after a partial roof collapse forced their temporary evacuation, according to police.
Parts of the front portion of the roof siding fell onto the sidewalk in front of the apartment building located at the corner of Salem and Mount Pleasant streets, said Malden Police Officer Noelle Pierce.
No injuries were reported, she said.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Residents were later allowed back into the building after an inspector deemed it safe, Pierce said.
A police detail was still at the scene Saturday evening and crews were in the process of cleaning up the debris, she said.
No further information was available.
