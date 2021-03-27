Small tornado touches down in Vermont

The twister damaged tree limbs on Juniper Lane in Middlebury and threw a barrel into a home, shattering a window, according to the weather service.

The tornado hit from about 1:50 p.m. to 1:55 p.m., starting near Middlebury and moving northeast about a mile, with a maximum wind speed of 110 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said in a statement .

A small tornado touched down Friday afternoon in Vermont’s Addison County, damaging homes, uprooting trees, and injuring two people, officials said .

It uprooted or snapped the trunks of multiple softwood trees and then crossed Painter Road and tore an attached garage off a house, causing the garage to collapse and damaging the home’s shingled roof. A car at that home was flipped on its side.

No one was killed, but two people were injured.

A Painter Road resident called 911 about 1:54 p.m. reporting that her home had been damaged and her child injured, Middlebury police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down across Painter Road, delaying police, firefighters, and Middlebury Regional EMS in reaching the home, according to the statement.

The child was taken to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. An adult at another home in Middlebury reported minor injuries but declined a ride to the hospital.

Painter Road remained closed between Halpin Road and Munger Street later Friday afternoon as crews cleared fallen trees and power lines, police said.

Roofs were ripped from multiple farm buildings, and more than a dozen trees in a nearby field were snapped in the middle of their trunks before the funnel dissipated above the field, the weather service said.

