Tewksbury man arrested for allegedly stealing bike at Back Bay station

A Tewksbury man was arrested at Back Bay station Thursday evening after he allegedly stole a bicycle, officials said Saturday.

The bike’s owner told MBTA Transit Police that he had secured his bike, worth $500, inside the station earlier in the day before taking the Orange Line, according to a statement from Transit Police. When he returned, the bicycle was missing.

Jason Ventolieri, 44, was later seen riding what the victim said looked like the stolen bike on Dartmouth street, Transit Police said. Officers pursed Ventolieri down the street and stopped him.