9-year-old migrant girl dies trying to cross Rio Grande into US

A 9-year-old migrant girl drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas with her family, according to federal authorities. It was the first reported death of a child in a new surge of migration along the southwestern border.

U.S. Border Patrol agents responding to a rescue call found a mother and two children, all three unconscious, on an island in the river that separates the United States from Mexico. The agents were able to resuscitate the mother and the younger child, a 3-year-old boy.

The older child was transferred to emergency medics in Eagle Pass, Texas, but remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead after the March 20 incident, according to a statement released Friday by the federal Customs and Border Protection agency.