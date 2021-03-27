Mass. reports 77,015 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 77,015 to 3,300,864, state officials reported Saturday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Friday, when 72,612 new vaccinations were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 88.1 percent of the 3,745,460 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,075,557 first shots and 1,143,630 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 81,677 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

Advertisement

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,225,307.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.





Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.