Two dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront, police said early Saturday.

An estimated eight people were shot around 11 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters.

While officers were investigating, a report of shots fired came in nearby, the chief said. An officer confronted an individual there and a shooting broke out. The officer shot the individual, and the person died. The officer was not shot.