Is any place safe?

I want to continue to work, so normally I might consider aide work at the local women’s/family shelter … But wait … What about crazy boyfriends showing up with weapons? How about the job in the children’s room at the bookstore? Well, that store with the huge open entry at the mall? Probably not so safe when the shooter shows up. How about the position as an elder night sitter at the hospital? I don’t think so … hospitals are wide open. Will the emergency room have a metal detector? And there is so much tension there already. OK … I will just stay working in schools. Yes, the classroom is perfectly safe, just like the schools in Columbine, Sandy Hook, and Parkland. I never thought like this before, and now I do.

I am a semi-retired math teacher. As I consider my next retirement step, I am disturbed by the challenge I face. My concern comes from reading the Globe reporting of the last weeks, not only about the Atlanta and Boulder shootings, but also about Congress as it turns its back on a problem that can be mitigated.

Jan Maguire

West Barnstable

If you don’t have a gun, you won’t use a gun

Re “A new window for gun reform” (Editorial, March 24): If you don’t have a gun, you won’t use a gun. If you don’t have a gun, you won’t need one for self-defense because your assailant won’t have a gun. If you’re an assailant, you’ll be less likely to be charged with murder since you won’t have a gun. If you’re a police officer, you’ll have little need to use your gun because the offender will not have a gun. If you’re in a rowdy crowd outside a rowdy bar, you can shout whatever you want because no one will have a gun. If you’re shopping in a grocery store, all you’ll have to worry about is whether you remembered everything on your list.

And the only way to get to a new better normal such as this is to have federal gun control laws because it’s a federal crisis.

Richard Hackel

Cambridge





How to deter the angry young man having a ‘bad day’

A 21-year-old man in Atlanta having a “bad day” and with a hang-up about sex can buy a gun in the morning and kill eight people in the afternoon? Would a waiting period have helped stop this? Would a background check have slowed him down and changed his impulse?

States that allow “open carry” make all their citizens sitting ducks for the angry young man. A “good man with a gun” cannot stop a bad one with an AR-15 unless he can read minds. I decided long ago I would not visit a state that has “open carry” and other non-sensible gun laws. Life is precarious enough without adding a layer of lethal risk. The motives of these massacres are almost less important than the easy accessibility to guns, especially assault weapons.

States have to decide what they want to live with: an unfettered interpretation of the Second Amendment or the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Can we find a balance between these two?

Susan Rothstein

Brookline