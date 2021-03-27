After decades in the wilderness, the UMass men are headed to a second straight Frozen Four

The relentless UMass hockey team punched its return ticket to next month’s Frozen Four on Saturday night, battering overmatched Bemidji State, 4-0, in the NCAA regional final at Bridgeport, Conn.’s Webster Bank Arena.
Carson Gicewicz turned his first career hat trick as the Minutemen (17-5-4), who extended their unbeaten streak to 12 games, will face the winner of Saturday night’s showdown between two-time defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth and eight-time titlist North Dakota.
UMass staggered the Beavers with two first-period goals from Gicewicz, the former St. Lawrence captain who’d scored a key tally in Friday’s triumph over Lake Superior State. The first was shorthanded, off a 2-on-1 give-and-go from linemate Oliver Chau just after UMass killed off 50 seconds of 5-on-3. The second came in the final minute, with Gicewicz tipping in defenseman Matthew Kessel’s slapper from the right point.
After Gicewicz converted his natural hat trick by punching in Jake Gaudet’s feed from the doorstep half a dozen minutes into the second period, the Minutemen were fully in control. Chau added a late empty-netter for punctuation.