After decades in the wilderness, the UMass men are headed to a second straight Frozen Four

The relentless UMass hockey team punched its return ticket to next month’s Frozen Four on Saturday night, battering overmatched Bemidji State, 4-0, in the NCAA regional final at Bridgeport, Conn.’s Webster Bank Arena.

Carson Gicewicz turned his first career hat trick as the Minutemen (17-5-4), who extended their unbeaten streak to 12 games, will face the winner of Saturday night’s showdown between two-time defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth and eight-time titlist North Dakota.