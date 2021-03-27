Anthony Morrison (312 yards), Bridgewater-Rayham run through New Bedford

The senior torched New Bedford High’s defense for 312 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a 29-7 victory that put Bridgewater-Raynham (3-0, 2-0 Southeast Conference) on a crash course with Brockton (2-1, 2-0 SEC) for the conference crown.

They might as well have been singing that there ain’t no defense strong enough to contain Anthony Morrison.

NEW BEDFORD — As the Bridgewater-Raynham team bus idled outside McCoy Field on Saturday afternoon, the Trojans broke into a joyous rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

“He’s unbelievable,” New Bedford High coach Mark DeBrito said of Morrison. “What an unbelievable back. He’s probably one of the better backs I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching.”

Even his own coach has been taken aback.

“He’s probably exceeded my expectations,” echoed B-R coach Dan Buron. “He’s got some good vision and makes good cuts. He’s strong, too. If there’s no hole, he’ll get a couple extra. He’s an explosive kid. He’s a good player.”

Morrison, who is coming off a 1,000-yard, 16-touchdown season as a junior, averaged 12.5 yards per carry and broke off five runs of 20-plus yards on Saturday. Through three games, he has 595 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

“I say it every week, the offensive line has been doing really, really well,” said Morrison, who also plays defensive back and is headed to Williams College. “They make my job very easy by opening some big holes for me to run. They did an excellent job today, for sure.”

His most important run was actually one of his shortest, when he broke into the end zone from 1-yard out to give B-R a 14-7 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half. From there, the Trojans defense held the Whalers to just 35 second-half yards.

“Our big team goal is early and often,” Morrison said. “We want to come in and hit the other team as quickly as we can and break them down. Obviously, we’re a well-conditioned team. Being able to continue our hard work in the second half and not get too tired has really helped us this season.”

The scoring started early when B-R junior quarterback Nolan DeAndrade turned the tables on his counterpart, picking off New Bedford starter Ryan Dosenberg in the end zone on the game’s opening drive. Two plays later, Morrison broke off a 58-yard touchdown run.

New Bedford answered immediately when Dosenberg, a junior, connected with sophomore Colin Rego on an 80-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline. After the fast start, it would be another 16 minutes before Morrison’s second touchdown put B-R ahead for good.

In the third quarter, James Holland ran in a 4-yard score that was set up by a 50-yard Morrison jaunt. Morrison raced 24 yards untouched for his final touchdown with eight minutes to play.