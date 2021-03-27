Are the competitors at the Tuckerman Inferno crazy? ‘It’s a matter of perspective’

“It’s a matter of perspective,” says the president of the Friends of Tuckerman Ravine with a laugh. “It’s an adventure race, that’s our motto. You have to balance putting on a good race and having a worthy course, but protect the safety of the race.”

Jake Risch, who helped envisioned the 20th Tuckerman Inferno pentathlon course, wouldn’t deny it.

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. – A pentathlon up and down and around the slopes of Mount Washington? Are these people crazy?

After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race resumed as a safe and joyous celebration for 150 participants on March 20.

The reimagined 22.5-mile course had segments for fat bikes, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, mountain running, and a giant slalom ski course that went up and down Tuckerman Ravine twice, followed by a bumpy, twisty downhill race to the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center at the base of the tallest mountain in the Northeast.

A skier crossed a frozen stream just before the finish of the Sherburne Ski Trail. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

It wasn’t easy. With an avalanche risk of medium, course organizers met with mountain guides and experts, including the Mount Washington Avalanche Center. They made several last-day course changes because the snow was being undermined by running water.

Risch said skiers were required to carry the minimum standard backcountry safety kit, including an avalanche beacon, probe, and shovel. Additionally, they recommended that racers on the ski/snowboard mountaineering leg carry crampons and an ice axe.

There were 50 solo racers, and 20 teams competing on a picture-perfect, blue-sky day – the first of spring. Risch, whose father started the pentathlon here 21 years ago, says the race is a nod to the history of Inferno races.

Skiers and families, including dogs, headed up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The original Inferno, the world’s oldest amateur downhill ski race, began in Murren, Switzerland in 1928 and a similar race started at Tuckerman Ravine in 1937.

“We want to pay homage to those old races, but give it a new twist,” Risch says.

A wrong turn made it famous.

On April 16, 1939, in the third American Inferno held at Tuckerman Ravine, Toni Matt, a 19-year-old ski champion who fled Nazi-occupied Austria, missed a gate and when he realized his mistake, it was too late. He was speeding straight toward the headwall. He decided to tuck his arms and go straight off the lip. He nailed the landing and raced down the mountain at speeds of up to 85 m.p.h.

He finished in an incredible 6 minutes, 29.4 seconds, slashing the course record nearly in half.

Matt, who died in 1989, recalled that he was “nineteen and stupid with strong legs.”

“Going over the lip is a terrifying experience, especially the first time. It’s like jumping into a 600-foot-deep hole from a speeding car … there wasn’t time to be afraid because I was too busy watching for bumps, " he said.

A skier reversed himself after making a wrong turn near the finish. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Jason McGowan, a software engineer from Newfield, N.H., was doing the Tuckerman Inferno pentathlon for the first time, but knew all about the legendary Matt.

“He was pretty crazy,” he says. But he readily admits he’s crazy too

He says it’s well worth the effort to get to Tuckerman Ravine, “one of the most beautiful places in New England.”

For McGowan and others competitors, zoom means zipping down trails, not suffering through yet another computer meeting.

“I think a lot of people are in the backcountry for environmental reasons,” says McGowan, unpacking his Fat Bike for the 6-mile segment that starts the race. “It takes no gas to get to the top.”

A cross country skier Sam Brown got off to a fast start for the Fresh Off the Couch team which took first place in the team category. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

It is still dark out when the first sound of cowbells rang out in the valley as families cheered on their loved ones. More cowbells soon followed. Everyone knows you always need more cowbell.

Creative volunteers used red Gatorade to mark the starting line in the snow. There were no crowds, and racers departed in 10-second staggered starts. On Tuckerman Ravine Trail, one photographer complained that he couldn’t get a photo of anyone grimacing, lugging backpacks and skis up the mountain. All he saw were smiles.

The same was true at the finish line.

Molly Campbell of Dover, N .H., did a snow angel after finishing snowboarding down the Sherburne Ski Trail with her team “Carrying the Banner.”

Mary Campbell of Dover, N.H did a snow angel after finishing. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“Who does the pentathlon after being locked up for a year?” says the University of New Hampshire writing instructor. “Oh my God. What a beautiful day. You actually get to forget about COVID for a minute. You feel so good to be out here in the world.”

Two Massachusetts residents won the solo awards and each received a $1,000 prize.

Brian MacIlvain, 36, of Wayland, finished in 3:02:31.4 and Dr. Josie Fisher, a Mass General internist, completed the course in 3:13:08.

Winning the women’s title was the “Wildtuckerettes.” “Fresh Off The Couch” captured the men’s team title.

The men’s team race was exciting. There were seven lead changes with the defending champion team, “All Stoved Up And Tucked Out,” narrowly missing another victory.

Teams celebrated at the finish line with beer and fist bumps. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Their snowboarder, Matt Burkett, was all smiles at the finish, sipping an ice-cold beer. He loved the reconfigured course that had them ski two flanks of the Tuck, but climbing up the second time was problematic when conditions got icy and very slippery.

He was in first place and didn’t want to make a stop and put on his crampons. At times he was on his hands and knees crawling.

" I just I messed up and I didn’t put crampons on. And that might have been the race,” he says. “But it was awesome. It really was. It was cool. What a fun race.”





Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.