Ashland grinds out victory over Hopkinton

“That’s a tough team and a really good game and our kids were just physically tough,” said Ashland coach Andrew MacKay. “This means the world to our seniors. They lost proms [this year because of the pandemic], everything, and now to have a shot at their rivals, it’s pretty special.”

First, senior Gryffin Frink took an inside handoff and bounced to the outside for a 34-yard touchdown scamper. Then on the next Clockers’ possession, quarterback Luke Herter rumbled in from 5 yards out, icing a 28-13 Ashland win in the 95th meeting between the two Tri-Valley League schools.

ASHLAND — Locked in a fourth-quarter battle with Hopkinton, Ashland turned to its physical ground game to put their near century-old Thanksgiving Day rival away.

Ashland, the reigning Division 6 state champion, deploys two quarterbacks and they each made key plays with their arms to jumpstart the offense. Herter put Ashland up, 7-0, when he hit Jeff Dollaway in stride for a 50-yard score in the second quarter.

Hopkinton responded with a nine-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Cole Salyards to Declan Herr, and then Salyards helped his own cause with a 25-yard interception return on the next series to give the Hillers a 13-7 lead.

Matt Neal, Ashland’s other quarterback, put the Clockers back on top, 14-13, before halftime with a 26-yard TD pass to Frink on a wheel route.

After a scoreless third quarter, Ashland used its jumbo bunch formation to chew clock and tack on a pair of key insurance touchdowns.

“We knew we needed to come out and score so we came out in gunk and got it done,” said Herter. “We’re really happy with this win.”

MacKay praised his defense, which limited the strong-armed Salyards and running back Cam Mulvaney to just one scoring drive. The Clockers held Hopkinton to one first down in the second half, forcing four three-and-outs. Senior defensive back Nick Fish and junior lineman Dylan Drozeck combined for a pair of sacks, with Fish capping the contest with an interception on Hopkinton’s final drive.

“Our assistant coaches did an amazing job with the game plan and our kids just played tough,” said MacKay. “I’m wicked proud of our kids right now.”

Added Herter, also a defensive lineman, “Overall we all knew what we were doing coming in. There was an emphasis in practice the entire week shutting them down on defense and we did that really well.”