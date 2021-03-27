Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic defense an unbeatable combination against Methuen

“To come out in the second half with two defensive touchdowns, I was pumped,” Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “It’s a crazy year and it’s been a grind, so I was psyched when they come out and play like they did tonight.”

The Raiders used two defensive scores early in the third quarter to expand a 21-point halftime lead in their Merrimack Valley Conference showdown, and coasted to a 35-7 victory.

METHUEN — After Ayden Pereira and the Central Catholic offense controlled the first half of Friday night’s rivalry tilt against Methuen, they could sit back and watch as their defense put the game away.

Methuen (2-1) won the opening coin toss and deferred, but wound up behind the 8-ball throughout the first half after Pereira started 5-for-5 and handed off to Matthias Latham for a 2-yard touchdown to start the scoring.

Pereira engineered two more lengthy scoring drives in the second quarter, finishing the first by leaping into the end zone for a 1-yard score, and the second by hitting a wide open Nathel Achuo on a backside screen for a walk-in 15-yard touchdown. Pereira finished 11 for 16 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown, and added 11 carries for 50 yards and a score.

“[Methuen] played far back and gave us the short stuff, so we took what they gave us,” Pereira said. “We methodically moved it down the field and got a couple of third and fourth down conversions that were key.”

Methuen was left with little time to counter and fell into a 21-0 halftime hole. Early in the third quarter, Rangers quarterback Joe Gangi scrambled and was stripped by Raiders sophomore Preston Zinter, and Central linebacker Tommy Casey returned it 47 yards for a touchdown. Moments later, Williams commit Uyi Osayimwen forced a hurried throw that was intercepted by Nicolas Palmer for a 38-yard touchdown.

Adamopoulos said he was proud to see those linemen step up this week after two-way star Jermaine Wiggins Jr. (ankle) was lost for the season last week.

Central Catholic (3-0) has now outscored its opponents 116-20, and looks sharp in all three phases. Pereira and his teammates made the most of the extended offseason to improve.

“I would’ve loved to have a season in the fall, but kind of looked at it as extra time to get better,” Pereira said. “Now I want to come out with even more to prove and show how much I can grow. That’s the same message with the whole team. Everyone worked their tails off and it’s all paying off now.”