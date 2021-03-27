Brad Marchand added to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list

The Bruins earlier in the morning issued a media release, noting that veteran defenseman John Moore chose to undergo hip surgery earlier in the week and will be sidelined for up to six months.

Marchand, the club’s top scorer (12-22—34), thus joined fellow forwards Sean Kuraly and Jake DeBrusk on the sidelines for the club’s 30th game of the pandemic-shortened season.

Brad Marchand was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Saturday morning, making the veteran left winger unavailable for the 1 p.m. matinee vs. the Sabres at TD Garden.

Given that the Stanley Cup playoffs are scheduled to wrap up no later than mid-July, Moore’s surgery, to repair a labral tear, renders 30-year-old finished for the season.

No telling how long Marchand, 32, will be on the protocol list. In a number of cases across the league, players often return after a one-day absence, when it has been found that their initial positive tests for the virus turn out to be negative.

Kuraly and DeBrusk have not been so fortunate. Kuraly went on the list a week ago Thursday and was joined the next day by DeBrusk, who was among three others also to be forced onto the “unavailable” list. The others, David Krejci, Craig Smith, and David Pastrnak, were back in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Islanders.

With Marchand out of the mix, rookie Trent Frederic filled his spot on the No. 1 line with Patrice Bergeron and Pastrnak.

