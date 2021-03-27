Craig Smith’s late goal helps Bruins extend Sabres’ losing streak to 17 games

Smith connected for the winner with a doorstep forehander, left with an easy chance on a puck that squibbed free from the left post, with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci trying to score.

A little slow to find their scoring touch, the Bruins struck for a pair of goals in the third period, including Craig Smith’s that broke a 2-2 tie at 16:10, en route to a 3-2 win over the hapless Sabres Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Dan Vladar improved to 2-0 in the Boston net, turning away 25 shots.

Without a lead all afternoon, the Bruins finally pulled into a 2-2 tie on Ritchie’s strike 5:22 into the third. Charlie McAvoy twice twirled around the Buffalo net before sending in a short pass that first ticked off a Rasmus Ristolainen skate blade before Ritchie made the short forehand putaway.

It was Ritchie’s first goal since March 5, and only his second since Feb. 25.

The Sabres carried a lead (2-1) into the third period for only the seventh time this season, paced by goals from Sam Reinhart (power play) and Kyle Okposo.

The Bruins, their offense sputtering the last 4-5 weeks, countered only with a Matt Grzelcyk goal that temporarily pulled the Black and Gold into a 1-1 tied in the second.

With an extra attacker on the ice for Boston amid a delayed penalty, Grzelcyk curled high into the zone from the right wall and nailed in a 45-foot wrister, thanks in part to Charlie Coyle’s screen at the top of the blue paint.

The Bruins were without top left winger Brad Marchand, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning and joined fellow forwards Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly on the league’s “unavailable’ list.

