Bruins 3, Sabres 2

Craig Smith’s late goal helps Bruins extend Sabres’ losing streak to 17 games

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated March 27, 2021, 1 hour ago
David Pastrnak of the Bruins reaches for the puck in front of Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark in the first period.
David Pastrnak of the Bruins reaches for the puck in front of Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark in the first period.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A little slow to find their scoring touch, the Bruins struck for a pair of goals in the third period, including Craig Smith’s that broke a 2-2 tie at 16:10, en route to a 3-2 win over the hapless Sabres Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

The loss extended Buffalo’s winless skid to 17 games (0-15-2).

Smith connected for the winner with a doorstep forehander, left with an easy chance on a puck that squibbed free from the left post, with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci trying to score.

Dan Vladar improved to 2-0 in the Boston net, turning away 25 shots.

Without a lead all afternoon,  the Bruins finally pulled into a 2-2 tie on Ritchie’s strike 5:22 into the third. Charlie McAvoy twice twirled around the Buffalo net before sending in a short pass that first ticked off a Rasmus Ristolainen skate blade before Ritchie made the short forehand putaway.

It was Ritchie’s first goal since March 5, and only his second since Feb. 25.

The Sabres carried a lead (2-1) into the third period for only the seventh time this season, paced by goals from Sam Reinhart (power play) and Kyle Okposo.

The Bruins, their offense sputtering the last 4-5 weeks, countered only with a Matt Grzelcyk goal that temporarily pulled the Black and Gold into a 1-1 tied in the second.

With an extra attacker on the ice for Boston amid a delayed penalty, Grzelcyk curled high into the zone from the right wall and nailed in a 45-foot wrister, thanks in part to Charlie Coyle’s screen at the top of the blue paint.

The Bruins were without top left winger Brad Marchand, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning and joined fellow forwards Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly on the league’s “unavailable’ list.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.

