Fitchburg proves better late, doesn’t trip up in unusual matchup at Hingham

“Some things happened on their end, some things happened on our end, and here we are,” Graham said. “We’re always ready to play whoever it is that we have to play. We were excited to come down here and play Hingham”

With both teams scrambling to find opponents for this weekend for drastically different reasons, the Red Raiders made the most of their 75-mile trip from Central Mass. with a 35-28 victory over the host Harbormen, picking up the win in Greg Graham’s first game as head coach after a Hingham heave to the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

HINGHAM — For a game that appeared on the schedule barely 48 hours earlier, between two programs with no history on the gridiron, Friday night’s matchup between Hingham and Fitchburg was one to remember.

The Harbormen (1-1) needed a new opponent after their game against Patriot League rival Duxbury was canceled amid an ongoing investigation into the use of anti-Semitic language on the field by the Dragons. Fitchburg, meanwhile, was left without an opponent when its traditional Thanksgiving rival, Leominster, entered a COVID-19 pause, putting the 139th meeting between the schools on hold.

Hingham's Patrick Petrillo is congratulated after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter Friday. DebeeTlumacki

The unlikely pairing came together Wednesday after Fitchburg officials reached out to Hingham athletic director Jim Quatromoni, who said he had called two other potential opponents — Taunton and West Bridgewater — only to hear they had found new matchups.

“As you watched how the week was going, it did become a valid question as to whether it made sense to play the game [vs. Duxbury],” Quatromoni said.

The Red Raiders showed few signs of fatigue after a bus ride that took more than two hours, amassing 448 yards rushing on 44 carries, good enough for a robust 10.1 yards per rush. But the Red Raiders took a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, the Harbormen righted the ship by taking advantage of a short field on several occasions and making winning plays on special teams.

Hingham inched ahead twice, first at 21-20 and later 28-27, before Fitchburg went ahead for good on a Devon Barisano 16-yard touchdown run with 7:43 remaining in regulation. It was Barisano’s third rushing touchdown of the game, the final two of which resulted in lead changes.

Hingham's Dylan Pierce tries to elude a tackle attempt by Fitchburg's Jesus Padilla. DebeeTlumacki

Harbormen quarterback Dylan Pierce said that what’s been happening with Duxbury is unfortunate, adding that he still wanted the chance to play the Dragons, but understands the decision.

“We’ve got to give a big shoutout to Fitchburg for taking this game on short notice,” Pierce said. “It definitely made the game-planning a little tough — we didn’t get film until the second day [Thursday] so today was more about seeing what happened in the first half and then hopefully making the right adjustment in the second.”