Hornets GM: LaMelo Ball could possibly return this season

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak says he’s not ruling out LaMelo Ball returning this season. Kupchak says the rookie point guard will be reevaluated in “four or five weeks” after fracturing his right wrist on March 20. If Ball is reevaluated in five weeks on April 27 the Hornets would have about three weeks remaining before the end of the regular season on May 16. Charlotte is in the hunt for a playoff spot, so its season could stretch into late May and beyond. Kupchak confirmed that the Hornets initially thought Ball’s injury was season-ending, but an MRI later revealed more details and created some optimism about a possible earlier return. Prior to the injury Ball was considered a frontrunner to win NBA rookie of the year honors — he is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals... The Memphis Grizzlies expect forward Jaren Jackson Jr. back in the lineup by the end of April, nearly nine months after he hurt his left knee in the NBA bubble ... All-Star guard Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks’ game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his lower back.

The Astros shortstop has ruled out any contract talks after next Thursday's season opener. Lynne Sladky

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he turned down an offer for a $120 million, six-year contract covering 2022-27 and is not sure whether there will be a deal before his deadline of opening day next week. Correa has an $11.3 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series — he said the Astros’ long-term offer was made several weeks ago. Houston opens the season next Thursday at Oakland, and Correa ruled out talks after then. Correa debuted in 2015 and was voted AL Rookie of the Year and was an All-Star in 2017, when he helped lead the Astros to their first World Series title. Correa batted .264 with five homers and 25 RBIs in last year’s pandemic-shortened season and has a .276 career average with 107 homers and 397 RBIs.

McCullers, Astros finalize five-year, $85m extension

Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros finalized an $85 million, five-year contract covering 2022-26 on Friday. McCullers agreed on Jan. 15 to a $6.5 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration, and would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. His new agreement calls for a $3.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office, salaries of $15.25 million in both 2022 and 2023, and $17 million annually from 2024-26. The 27-year-old returned in 2020 after missing a season following Tommy John surgery, going 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 11 starts.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oregon St’s Tinkle looks to daughter for Sweet 16 advice

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle has never been to this point in the NCAA Tournament before, not as a player for Montana in the 1980s, as an assistant and head coach of the Grizzlies in the 2000s. He hasn’t had to look far for some Sweet 16 advice, though: His daughter, Joslyn, went to three of them with Stanford. The two of them talk regularly, and dad was recently on Joslyn’s podcast called “Talkin’ Beavers” to discuss the remarkable run by his No. 12 seed team. The Beavers are set to face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago on Saturday. “She just said, ‘Your guys looked so relaxed and confident. Keep them that way,’” Wayne Tinkle said. “Obviously that’s a big reason they’re playing the way they are. Their minds are freed up and they’re just out there hooping.” Tinkle’s son, Tres, played for him at Oregon State and is now in the G League. Joslyn was a McDonald’s All-American who led Stanford to 137 wins over four seasons, then played for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA and several clubs abroad. Their sister, Elle, played her college ball at Gonzaga.

HOCKEY

Sabres begin overhaul by trading Eric Staal to Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres’ overhaul has begun, with the spiraling team trading veteran center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens for the Habs’ third and fifth-round selections in the 2021 draft. The Sabres also agreed to retain $1.625 million, which represents half of the final year of Staal’s salary The move comes a day after the Sabres extended their franchise-worst winless skid to 16 games with a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh, which marks the NHL’s longest streak since the Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season. The Sabres have a league-low six wins and been shut out seven times this season, while all but mathematically in position to extend their playoff drought to a NHL record-matching 10th season. Forward Taylor Hall, signed in October to a one-year, $8 million contract, acknowledged following the loss at Pittsburgh that he would be open to waiving his no-trade clause. Others on the trade block include defensemen Brandon Montour and Colin Miller.

MISCELLANY

Naomi Osaka wins 22nd consecutive match, moves on at Miami Open

Naomi Osaka took down Ajla Tomljanović on Friday in Miami to win her 22nd consecutive match. Marta Lavandier

Naomi Osaka, the world’s No. 2-ranked woman, shanked a serve that sailed over her opponent’s head in the final game, but shook off the mishit to win her 22nd match in a row Friday, beating Ajla Tomljanović 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the second round at the Miami Open. She hasn’t lost in more than a year, and her winning streak includes her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month ... UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, despite holding more title defenses than any other heavyweight champion, is still a betting underdog Saturday night at UFC 260 against Francis Ngannou, an opponent he thoroughly dominated three years ago. The winner’s next bout is likely against Jon Jones, the long-reigning light heavyweight champion who’s currently moving up to combat sports’ traditional glamour division ... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen started the Formula One season on the front foot Friday by clocking the fastest times in the first two practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix.