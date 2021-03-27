Julien Acevedo-Torres is the difference as Whittier Tech debuts with a dominant ground game

“He said, ‘I want to make a difference this year’,” Whittier coach Kevin Bradley said of Acevedo-Torres. “He was in the weight room, he was a fanatic about conditioning. He said he wants to be the best running back in the Merrimack Valley area.”

The junior from Haverhill racked up a career-high 182 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, fueling a 360-yard rushing attack, as the Wildcats rolled to a 42-26 Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

HAVERHILL — The start of Whittier Tech’s Fall II season was delayed, but Julien Acevedo-Torres and his Whitter Tech teammates did not waste any time getting going in Saturday’s opener against visiting Essex Tech.

Whittier, which held its first practice March 8 after superintendent Maureen Lynch reversed her earlier decision not to offer Fall II sports, effectively used the triple option, carrying the ball behind its dominant offensive line.

Nolan Mann struck first, scoring from 23 yards out in the first quarter, and Acevedo-Torres added another from 33 in the second quarter (he also had a 54-yarder in the third).

The Wildcats scored on every possession but one and only threw one pass, a 10-yard TD strike from junior Niko Burke to Bryant Eno. Burke also scored on a 12-yard keeper in the third quarter for a commanding 28-0 margin.

“This for the kids, for the seniors, it meant the world to them to be able to go out there and compete,” Bradley said.

Playing their third game, the Hawks (1-2) rallied to make it a one-possession game, 34-26, with 3:52 left on a 4-yard rush by QB Devin LeBron (3 TDs passes). But Whittier put the game away on a 42-yard scoring run from Jyzaiah Ferreira with 1:19 remaining, with Burke adding the conversion.







