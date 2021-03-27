Kevin Hughes, Apponequet hit the ground running in season-opening victory

“It was a slow start at the beginning,” Apponequet coach Zane Fyfe said after the Lakers gained just two first downs on their first three possessions. “But then they started to pick it up. They started getting their footwork down and getting to their assignments. It opened up great holes. When you have running backs who can see the lane and make cutbacks, it just works out.”

After piling up 1,370 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019, the slippery senior gashed the Greater New Bedford defense for 299 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the Lakers’ season-opening 45-7 win Friday at Jeffrey E. Riley Stadium.

Kevin Hughes and the Apponequet rushing attack picked right up where they left off last season.

Hughes, a three-year starter, is the lead back in that talented stable, which includes fellow seniors Cole Dixon (67 yards, two TDs) and Chace Gorman (28 yards, TD). They consistently were able to burst through Red Sea-sized holes parted by an offensive line that answered a lot of questions in its debut together.

Alongside three-year starter Louis LeBate and Kobe Desousa, who got playing time last year, are three new starters: Jonathan Griffith, Ryan Nee and Caleb Procaccini.

“No issues with the offensive line,” Hughes said. “They’re so strong. It’s big. That’s a game-changer. That’s what is going to carry us.”

While none of the Lakers starting offensive linemen are listed as taller than 6 feet or weigh more than 230 pounds, they were able to consistently open up gaps with their athleticism, which, coupled with poor tackling by the Bears, allowed Apponequet to finish with 391 rushing yards as a team.

Conversely, the Lakers defense held Greater New Bedford to just 51 yards on the ground and picked off quarterback Cam Lynch twice. The Bears’ lone score came on an 87-yard kickoff return by senior Heiser Cacho.

Apponequet senior Logan Tsika drilled a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Danvers 17, Beverly 14 (OT) — The Fall II season has proved to be all but normal; Northeastern Conference foes were squaring off for the second time in six days, with COVID protocols forcing both teams out of their regularly-scheduled Week 2 games.

Host Beverly prevailed, 24-10, last Saturday, but Danvers answered with a dramatic victory, forcing overtime on a 15-yard strike from Travis Voisine to James Carmilia with 42 seconds left before Aiden Smith drilled a 35-yard field goal for the lead. Then on fourth and 1, senior captain Andrew Chronis stopped Jordan Irvine just shy of the goal line to secure the win.

“It was just an unbelievable effort overall,” Danvers coach Ryan Nolan said. “More than anything, really, really proud of the kids. They could have quit at any point, in the first quarter when we’re down and the wind’s against us. Just really happy and really proud.”

Archbishop Williams 29, St. Mary’s 22 — Tyler Cooley scored from 13 yards out for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and Will Leclair added a 2-point toss to Lorenzo Jackson as the Bishops (2-1) rallied with a 15-point fourth quarter for the Catholic Central win. Sean Harrington had a pair of short TD runs. Junior Derick Coulanges had two touchdowns for St. Mary’s, including a score to give the Spartans a one-point lead with 7:17 remaining

Andover 23, Haverhill 7 — After Jabari Baptiste scored from 3 yards out for the Hillies, the Golden Warriors (2-1) scored 23 straight points for the MVC road win. Sophomore Lincoln Beal rushed for 124 rushing yards and also caught five passes for 43 yards. Senior linebacker and captain Tomas Loureiro scored a touchdown off of an interception return and also recorded 20 tackles.

Bishop Fenwick 33, Bishop Stang 0 — Seniors Chrys Wilson (15-of-21 passing, 263 yards; rushing TD), Stefano Fabiano (7 catches, 157 yards), and Tucker Destino (10 rushes, 73 yards, 3 TDs) carried the host Crusaders (2-0) to the Catholic Central League win.

Blue Hills 26, Cape Cod Tech 0 — Senior Joe Fagan delivered a monster game for the Warriors in their season-opening win, rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. At linebacker, he registered seven tackles — two for a loss — and a sack. It was the first game for the Warriors since the Small School state vocational championship on Nov. 23, 2019 — a 26-22 loss at South Shore Voc Tech.

Boston English 48, South Boston/Burke 0 — Led by Keesean Kerr (105 yards, 2 TDs) and Josiah Jean (113 yards, 1 TD), host English (1-2) ran all over the Knights (0-2) to pick up its first win of the season in the Boston City League. George Zabalou was a force on defense, causing a safety and returning a fumble 28 yards for a touchdown.

East Boston 32, O’Bryant 6 — Senior Aamir Johnson ran for 200-plus yards in the first half, scoring on runs of 37 and 65 yards, to power the unbeaten Jets (3-0) to the Boston City League North matchup. Classmate Christian Feudo scored on a 23-yard rush in the third quarter.

The senior duo have been a driving force for East Boston this season, behind an experienced offensive line that includes seniors Michael Zelaya, Dary Pimentel, and Elvis Escobar. Jets coach John Parziale has been happy just to get his players on the field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Literally and figuratively, it’s like a breath of fresh air,” Parziale said of his team’s return to the gridiron. “They get to get outside and play the game that they love.”

The school locker rooms are closed because of COVID-19 protocols,.

“It takes a special kind of person to play the game of football,” Parziale said. “Our kids are tough, but we have a long way to go.”

Fairhaven 7, Case 0 — Alex DeAlmeida scored on a 4-yard run with 2:58 left to give the host Blue Devils (1-0) the South Coast Conference win.

Foxborough 37, Canton 0 — First-quarter touchdowns from Dylan Gordon (10-yard run) and Luis Sulham (54-yard punt return) sparked the Warriors (2-1) in the Hockomock League contest. Sam Carpenter converted all three of his field goal attempts, from 27, 40, and 31 yards.

Franklin 17, Attleboro 3 — Parker Cheuvront kicked off the scoring for the Panthers (2-1) with a 28-yard field goal in the Hockomock win. Mack Gulla had a 64-yard scoring rush, and Shane Kindred reeled in a 19-yard TD pass from Jared Arone.

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Westford 14 — Riley O’Connell threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Warriors (3-0) cruised to the Dual County League win. Gordon Gozdeck also scored three touchdowns for L-S with runs of 4 and 6 yards and a 7-yard reception from O’Connell. Nolan O’Brien caught six passes for 130 yards, a score, and had a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Lynnfield 13, Pentucket 7 — Spencer Riley returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown with 3:25 remaining, breaking a tie and giving the Pioneers (3-0) the victory in the Cape Ann League battle.

Marshfield 34, Silver Lake 13 — A big first half — jumpstarted by Vinny Skulsky’s 92-yard touchdown return on the game’s opening kick — led the Rams (2-0) to the Patriot League win. Skulsky also scored on a 25-yard reception from Owen Masterson, who called his own number for scores of 7 and 4 yards to cap the 34-point first half.

Mashpee 20, Cohasset 6 — Caesar Hendricks rushed for touchdowns of 64 and 12 yards to lead the Falcons (3-0) to the South Shore Tobin win. Ryan Hendricks opened the scoring with a 1-yard rush. Dakohta Dias had seven tackles, three for a loss.

Medfield 24, Westwood 21 — Ryan Murray’s two-point rush and Jackson Fascaldo’s safety in the first quarter proved to be the difference for the host Warriors (1-1), who registered the Tri-Valley League win. Nick Crofts caught a 12-yard touchdown from Murray to begin the scoring and kicked the extra points on Medfield’s two other scores.

Medway 42, Norton 21 — Sophomore Matt Childs (173 yards) and junior Calvin Asiimwe (140 yards) pushed the host Mustangs (2-0) to a 300-plus yard rushing performance in the Tri-Valley League win. After the visiting Lancers scored back-to-back touchdowns to make it a six-point game, senior linebacker Jake Eddy picked up a fumble and took it back 21 yards for a touchdown, the first of three straight scores for Medway.

Middleborough 34, East Bridgewater 8 — Quarterback Tim Crowley rushed for three touchdowns and tossed two more as visiting Middleborough (2-1) improved to 2-0 in the South Shore League.

Plymouth South 35, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Casious Johnson sprinted to scores of 62 and 50 yards to set the tone for the Panthers (2-1) in a 21-point first quarter of a nonconference win over the Dolphins (1-2). Quarterback Hunter Dean closed the scoring with a pair of 6-yard rushing scores, in addition to a 16-yard toss to Jack Condon.

Rockland 28, Norwell 0 — Senior Joey Nguyen had two touchdowns — including a 62-yard TD reception from Cullen Rogers, who also rushed for a score to lead the Bulldogs (3-0) in the South Shore League Sullivan game.

Scituate 42, Pembroke 6 — Keegan Sullivan (205 all-purpose yards) scored touchdowns on a 50-yard punt return, a 14-yard reception, and a 90-yard rush as the host Sailors moved to 2-0 in the Patriot League. Henry Gates was 8-for-8 passing for 170 yards and three TDs while Andrew Bossey snagged an interception and had 10 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Somerset Berkley 38, Seekonk 0 — Dylan Rodriguez delivered a pair of 38-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter and added a third from 5 yards out for the host Raiders (2-0) in the South Coast Conference.

Stoughton 40, Sharon 0 — John Burke rushed for second-quarter touchdowns of 12 and 1 yards for the Black Knights (3-0) in the Hockomock League tilt. Christian Ais had an 8-yard rushing score and a 54-yard TD reception.

Walpole 17, Newton North 7 — Junior Owen Johnson totaled 125 yards and two touchdowns for Walpole (1-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Wayland 38, Bedford 7 — Jaison Tucker ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries for the host Warriors (3-0), while Will Carr had TD receptions of 27 and 37 yards. Luke Tacelli threw for 128 yards and two scores in the DCL win.

Weston 40, Cathedral 8 — Seniors Connor Lehman (131 yards) and Ian Carter ran for two touchdowns each to pace the host Wildcats (1-1) to the nonleague win. Lehman also racked up eight tackles while Carter contributed six. Sophomore Jojo Uga had a 4-yard touchdown and six tackles.

Cam Kerry reported from Danvers. Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Ethan McDowell, Steven Sousa, and Charlie Wolfson contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.