‘Mega PR and legal disaster’ possible after Tokyo’s overseas spectator ban

While they’ll be reimbursed eventually, most of the refunds will come through resellers such as CoSport, which long has been the official US agency. But until the resellers get their money back from the organizers, the ticket-holders, many of whom paid two years ago, will be twiddling their thumbs.

The decision was another blow to the more than 10,000 foreign athletes who’ve endured an unprecedented year’s deferment and who’ll now be performing without their families present. But it’s also made for a headache for hundreds of thousands of ticket-holders who don’t know when or how they’ll receive refunds.

While banning overseas spectators from the Tokyo Olympics may have been a pragmatic decision, it created the possibility for what former IOC marketing director Michael Payne called “a mega PR and legal disaster.”

Advertisement

The unanswered question is whether the spectators will be made whole for the accommodations that usually are part of the package. Tokyo hotels, which had thousands of contracted rooms go unused last summer after the Games were postponed, likely will be unwilling to take a double hit and may only agree to partial refunds, if any.

Where to next?

German leaders held a press conference in Dusseldorf in February as the country bids for the 2032 Games. The IOC's preferred location is Brisbane, Australia. FEDERICO GAMBARINI/dpa Pool/AFP via Getty Images

IOC members turned thumbs down on the idea of choosing both the 2032 and 2036 Summer Olympics sites at the same time as they did Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028) at their 2017 meeting.

“Even 11 years is a long time in a world that is changing as quickly as it does today,” cautioned Dick Pound, the senior Lord of the Rings.

The IOC has tapped Brisbane, Australia, as its preferred 2032 host, but likely will stop there.

“Today’s IOC should not act in a way that will tie the hands of the next generation of IOC members,” observed Pound, whose 44-year tenure will end next year when he turns 80.

One benefit of the IOC choosing one preferred host city as opposed to the former free-for-all format is that the cost of bidding has dropped dramatically. Beijing spent $35 billion to land next year’s Winter Games. Milan-Cortina, Italy, spent only $5 million for its 2026 quest.

Advertisement

Big game for USMNT

The United States' men's soccer team defeated Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifying match earlier this month. ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

The US men’s soccer team, which hasn’t qualified for the Games since 2008, will earn its spot Sunday in Guadalajara if it beats nemesis Honduras in the regional semifinals. The Americans, who knocked off Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic before being blanked by Mexico, have defeated the Hondurans only once in their last four qualifying encounters, dropping the last two on US soil.

The Mexicans are heavily favored to earn their third consecutive ticket over Canada, which hasn’t made it to Olympus since 1984.

Wrestling trials on tap

Half of the Rio men’s and women’s wrestling teams will be competing in next weekend’s US Olympic trials in Fort Worth, led by gold medalists Kyle Snyder (97 kilograms) and Helen Maroulis (57 kg). Also in the chase will be reigning world champions J’den Cox (86 kg), Kyle Dake (74 kg), Jacarra Winchester (53 kg), Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68 kg), and Adeline Gray (76 kg).

US-Cuba showdown looms





To earn their Tokyo entry at the June regional qualifier in Florida the US baseball team likely will have to win a showdown with archrival Cuba, the three-time Olympic champions who ended the Yanks’ gold-medal dream with an eight-run semifinal drubbing at the last Olympic tournament in 2008. Otherwise their final shot will come at the last-chance event in Taiwan against the hosts, Australia, China, the Netherlands, and another Americas rival.

Advertisement

The US team struck out in its first chance two years ago, losing to Mexico in extra innings at the Premier12 qualifier after leading in the bottom of the ninth.

Quite a crew from Harvard

US Rowing’s 20-man pool for the Olympic eight and four includes all but one member of the 2019 world eight (Patrick Eble opted out) and the entire four. A half-dozen Harvardians are in the mix — former captains Liam Corrigan, Conor Harrity, and Mike DiSanto, plus Andrew Reed, Alexander Richards, and Clark Dean, who stroked the Crimson varsity two years ago. Both crews have qualified for the Games. Boatings will be determined by June 6.

Russia back on track

The Russians could pick up a half-dozen track and field medals in Tokyo now that the world federation will allow for 10 “authorized neutral athletes” to compete. Russia was permitted only one entry (long jumper Darya Klishina) in Rio because of the country’s rampant doping. This time the group could include world champions Mariya Lasitskene (high jump) and Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault), plus four other podium finishers from the last global championships. Their participation depends upon the Motherland “cheerfully and consistently” following its prescribed reinstatement road map.

Silenced

The Court of Arbitration for Sport turned down Russia’s recommendation that “Katyusha,” the popular World War II folk song, be used at the Tokyo Games instead of its forbidden national anthem. CAS ruled that any song that’s associated with the Motherland is taboo. The IOC’s fallback solution may well be Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” which was used for the Unified Team at the 1992 Games after the USSR broke apart.

Advertisement

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com. Material from Olympic committees, sports federations, interviews, and wire services was used in this report.











