Michael Berluti, Xaverian have memorable day in rout of Brockton

“We remembered that game all year,” Berluti said. “We wanted to come into their house and let them know who we were this year.”

Following a 42-7 win for the visitors Saturday afternoon, it’s clear that what Xaverian has become is a much-improved team from the one that was blown out by Brockton in their previous meeting in the fall of 2019. That was a 41-21 loss that Berluti said resonated for the Hawks in the leadup to the nonleague matchup this weekend.

BROCKTON — Xaverian quarterback Michael Berluti said that he wanted to come into Rocky Marciano Stadium and let host Brockton know who the Hawks were this year.

Advertisement

Berluti, who will play football at Tufts next season, reaped the benefits of a clean pocket almost all afternoon for the Hawks (3-0), completing 19 of 24 passes for 285 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Noah Canty and Carlo Crocetti. He also ran for a 4-yard touchdown, the game’s first score with 7:47 remaining in the first quarter on an option.

“I felt comfortable back there, I was able to deliver balls,” Berluti said. “The receivers worked hard to get open but it was really the offensive line giving me a clean pocket all day.”

Berluti also kicked three extra points for Xaverian and threw for a two-point conversion.

Brockton's Malachi Johnson (15) tries to escape the tackle attempt of Xaverian's Anthony Ferrara. DebeeTlumacki

The Boxers (2-1) failed to register a sack of Berluti, who was kept upright by a group consisting of Jack Funke, Jon Mould, Luke Ferguson, Cole Canty and Noah Eldridge from left to right.

Brockton, meanwhile, struggled mightily in protecting quarterback Devonte Medley, allowing the senior to be sacked five times. Eldridge and Canty brought Medley down once each, with Aiden Lovelace, Anilson Rocha and Sam Maloof also receiving credit for a sack apiece.

The Boxers scored their touchdown in the final minute of the first half, a 4-yard run by Jamaal Jones-Reyes at the end of a drive elongated by a roughing-the-kicker penalty against Xaverian on a Brockton punt for an automatic first down.

Advertisement

It was one of the only mistakes of the game for the Hawks, who also got rushing touchdowns from Michael Oates, Joe Kelcourse and Thomas Garland.

“We’ll chase perfection hoping to catch excellence,” said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro, whose Hawks face fellow unbeaten Catholic Memorial in a Catholic Conference showdown next week. “Our goal is to come in on Monday and practice and get better for our next opponent.”