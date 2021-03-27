Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel wins Patty Kazmaier Award for nation’s top women’s hockey player

Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel was named winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award on Saturday, the honor given to the nation’s top women’s college hockey player.

Frankel, a senior, led the nation in save percentage (.965), goals-against average (0.81), and shutouts (9) while backstopping Northeastern to a 22-2-1 record and a spot in the Division I national championship game, which the Huskies lost to Wisconsin. Frankel also was named the Hockey East Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year.