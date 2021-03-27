Post-deadline Celtics put on a clinic in Milwaukee, and other observations

Fournier has not joined the team yet, and the other two are not expected to make a significant difference, but this new era got off to a rousing start. Boston snapped the Bucks’ eight-game winning streak with a 122-114 victory in Milwaukee.

When the NBA trade deadline arrived on Thursday, Celtics decision-makers realized that even if they could not make a massive move, it was time to do something. Boston stumbled to a 21-23 record, and even a minor shakeup could perhaps offer a fresh start. So, Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, and Javonte Green were sent away for Evan Fournier, Moe Wagner, and Luke Kornet.

Advertisement

The Celtics made 22 of 47 3-pointers. Jayson Tatum had 34 points, Marcus Smart had 23, and Kemba Walker added 21. On Wednesday, Boston surged back from a 25-point third-quarter deficit and had a shot to win it. Even though the result was not what the team was seeking, perhaps it gave them the momentum they needed.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Big leads vanish quickly in the NBA, as the Celtics showed Wednesday. So it was a bit surprising that Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer put his end-of-bench players in with nearly eight minutes left and Milwaukee trailing by 18. Both of these teams have a game on Saturday, too.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens kept Walker and Smart in for quite a while after that, though, apparently taking no chances. Walker will not play against the Thunder on Saturday, of course.

⋅ The Celtics traded Theis, in part, to free up more playing time for the ascending young big man, Robert Williams. Williams started at center with Tristan Thompson still out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and had a dominant first half without even scoring a point.

He held his ground on several Antetokounmpo drives and was active at both ends of the floor, finishing with only 7 points, but 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, and 2 steals. He has quick hands, and one under-the-radar play in the first half did not even make it on his stat line. The Bucks gathered a loose ball on a fast break, but when a pass was fired to an open Sam Merill in the left corner, Williams somehow reacted to get his hand on it. The ball ultimately deflected off of Merrill.

Advertisement

⋅ The Bucks won on Wednesday despite an uncharacteristically quiet night from their two-time reigning MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo did not appear engaged and was not very good Friday, either. After one Celtics missed shot in the first half, he appeared to have position for an easy rebound, but just stood and watched the ball land. Grant Williams tracked it down and found Jaylen Brown for an open 3-pointer.

Later, Antetokounmpo — one of the most dangerous downhill attackers in the NBA — had a one-on-one situation against 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall. Rather than blow past him, he settled for a 20-foot step-back that barely grazed the rim. Although he did drive on Fall for a dunk on the next possession, Antetokounmpo then settled for another jumper, a 3-pointer, that was not close to going in.

⋅ Walker ignited Boston’s quick start. He found a rhythm at the free throw line after he opened the game by being fouled on a 3-pointer. Then he received a nice pass from Williams on a backdoor cut for a layup, hit a 3-pointer, and converted a driving layup, helping the Celtics grab an early 20-13 lead.

Advertisement

⋅ With Theis gone and Thompson still out, Fall had a pair of first-half stints. He converted a nice dunk on an alley-oop from Brown, but struggled to keep the Bucks off the offensive glass. Milwaukee gathered 11 first-half offensive rebounds, finishing with 16 to Boston’s 8.

⋅ It had been a while since Tatum had the kind of confident, no-one-can-stop-me swagger of an All-Star, but he certainly had it Friday. He got to his spots, lulled Milwaukee defenders with crossovers before punishing them with stepback jumpers, and pretty much did as he pleased. Tatum had 30 points by the start of the fourth quarter on 12 for 17 shooting.

⋅ The Celtics led just 60-55 at halftime despite playing a pretty complete first half, and that may have been slightly concerning with Antetokounmpo lurking. But Boston came out in the third quarter and blitzed Milwaukee with a barrage of 3-pointers. The Celtics connected on six of their first seven shots from beyond the arc, helping them to an 18-point lead. Boston made 9 of 14 3-pointers in the quarter overall and scored 43 points, a season high for any quarter, building the lead to 20 before taking a 103-89 lead to the fourth.

⋅ Evan Fournier, who was acquired in a trade with the Magic on Thursday, remained in Boston on Friday to get his physical. There is a chance he could join the team for Saturday’s game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Moe Wagner and Luke Kornet, the other new additions, were active and available Friday. Coach Brad Stevens said before the game he intended to use them only if the game became lopsided. Sure enough, Wagner checked in early in the fourth quarter, with Boston ahead by 16.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.