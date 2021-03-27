Read the Globe’s 2021 Red Sox season preview

Brick by brick, the Red Sox are trying to rebuild — don’t say that out loud — and stay competitive as they upgrade their player development system.
The stunning trade of Mookie Betts in 2020 was the first step in a process that could take a few years, but it ideally will allow them to achieve sustainability.
Read the Globe’s Red Sox season preview section below, and check out the print edition in Sunday’s paper.
The plan
No one wants to say it, but it sure looks like the Red Sox are ... rebuilding
Their oft-stated goal is “sustainability” — fielding an elite team while maintaining a fertile farm system — but just how quickly can that be achieved? By Alex Speier
The glossary
A glossary of terms to help you understand the state of your baseball team
Do you know the subtle differences among “rebuilding,” “tanking,” and “a bridge year”? We can help. By Alex Speier
The season
For the 2021 Red Sox, there truly is nowhere to go but up
The Sox finished last in the division in 2020, and rehired manager Alex Cora asserts, “We will be better than last year. Let’s get that one out of the way.” By Julian McWilliams
The risk
The Red Sox believe better days are ahead. But how much longer will fans ride the roller-coaster of highs and lows?
For years, fans have waffled between joy (the 2018 World Series) and sadness (trading away Mookie Betts) so quickly that it’s easy to see why they’re getting frustrated. Winning cures everything, but for how long? By Michael Silverman
Dan Shaughnessy
Red Sox will be better this year, but irrelevance awaits if they don’t start quickly
The Red Sox will hit — they always do — and though the rotation is better than last year’s, it is still shaky and thin.
Tara Sullivan
This season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has to make up not just for 2020, but for 2019 as well
Two years ago, his defending champs fell flat on their faces, missing the playoffs, and there are lessons to be taken from that.
The model
The blueprint: Dodgers’ balanced approach in team-building is exactly what the Red Sox aspire to
With financial might at the major league level and a productive farm system, LA has made the playoffs eight straight years and the World Series three of the last four. By Peter Abraham
The core
The Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts didn’t expect to be part of a rebuild in his prime. He hopes patience pays off
Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million extension just months after the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series. He hasn’t been back to the postseason since. By Peter Abraham
The future
Triston Casas. Tanner Houck. Jarren Duran. With the Red Sox’ prospects, there’s hope on the horizon
Bryan Mata and Bobby Dalbec, the latter of which will likely open the season in the big leagues, are among a number of players who excelled this spring, giving Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora faith that this team can contend for years. By Julian McWillliams
Sports media
NESN’s Red Sox booth was revealing in an otherwise awful 2020 season. What’s on deck for 2021?
With Dave O’Brien on the call, analysts Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley have thrived as candid players-turned-broadcasters. By Chad Finn
The predictions
Who will win it all in 2021? Here are the Globe staff predictions for the new baseball season
The Dodgers are are a popular pick to repeat as World Series champions, but our writers have a few surprises in store for you as well.
The roster
Introducing the 2021 Red Sox roster
Alex Cora returns as manager, and the Sox brass believes the team can be competitive. Here are the players who will lead that charge. By Julian McWilliams
The schedule
See the Red Sox’ 2021 schedule
The season opens April 1, and fans will be in attendance for the first time in more than a year.
The newsletter
Sign up for 108 Stitches, our Red Sox newsletter
Get the latest Red Sox analysis, opinion, and news straight to your inbox on weekdays during the season. This way, you’ll never miss a thing. By the Globe staff