Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and has been ruled out for Opening Day.

Barnes does not have symptoms, Cora said. Team and league officials are now scrambling to determine what other players, coaches, or staff members came in close contact with Barnes.

Cora said he got the news early Saturday morning.

“We know how we’re going to attack this, obviously,” Cora said. “There are some guidelines and the organization is great about stuff like that. It’s unfortunate but this is the world we’re living in and we have to have to make adjustments.”

Barnes could be away from the team for up to 10 days. The 30-year-old righthander was competing for the closer’s job and had pitched well in camp.

“It’s something that just happened. He feels OK. There’s no symptoms,” Cora said. “It’s just a matter of he tested positive and now we have to go through the whole thing.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

