Saturday’s Red Sox spring training report: Six-run sixth helps beat Pirates

Breakdown: Trailing, 4-1, the Sox sent nine men to the plate and scored six runs in the sixth inning. Five of the runs scored on singles. Bobby Dalbec’s fly ball to center field scored two runs after it was lost in the sun. Christian Arroyo’s single gave the Sox the lead. Kevin Plawecki’s line drive to center made it 6-4 before another run scored on a ground out by Gilberto Jimenez. The Sox used five pitchers. Matt Hall needed 28 pitches to get through the seventh inning but left the bases loaded. Kyle Hart worked a scoreless 1⅓ innings for the win.

Advertisement

Next: The Sox return to JetBlue Park on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. game against the Twins. The game is on NESN.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.