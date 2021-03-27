Six days later, Danvers football finds a way to deny Beverly for NEC overtime victory

Host Beverly prevailed, 24-10, last Saturday, and opened up a 14-0 halftime lead in the rematch on a 26-yard TD pass from Danny Morency to Anthony Pasquarosa, followed by a 3-yard rush by Andre Sullivan. But the Falcons, limited to one first down in the first half, finally took flight in the fourth quarter.

On Friday night, Northeastern Conference foes Beverly and Danvers squared off for the second time in six days, with COVID protocols forcing both teams out of their regularly-scheduled Week 2 football games.

First, freshman Owen Gasinowski took a pitch and threw downfield, finding junior receiver James Carmilia open in the end zone for a 31-yard score. Then, with 42 seconds left in regulation, another freshman, Travis Voisine hit James Carmilia for a 15-yard touchdown to force overtime.

In OT, Aiden Smith drilled a 35-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead before the Danvers D locked up the riveting victory. On fourth and 1, senior captain Andrew Chronis stopped Beverly’s Jordan Irvine just shy of the goal line. On the previous play, several Falcons met Jaichuan Jones at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

“It was just an unbelievable effort overall,” Danvers coach Ryan Nolan said. “More than anything, really, really proud of the kids. They could have quit at any point, in the first quarter when we’re down and the wind’s against us. Just really happy and really proud.”

Chronis, a four-year, two-way starter, is headed to Hamilton College. “Really good student, really good kid,” said the coach. “I just think the world of him. It’s tough when there’s not a ton of seniors, but he really stepped up and it’s rewarding to see him do well.”



