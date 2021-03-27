St. Cloud State ends BU’s hockey season in opening round of NCAAs

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, BU struck first eight seconds into the second period. Captain Logan Cockerill was able to pressure St. Cloud defenseman Seamus Donohoe into turning over the puck, and kicked it back to Wilmer Skoog, who was able to backhand the puck over goalie David Hrenak (34 saves) for the lead.

It had been a promising start for BU, which killed a five-minute major in the first period, thanks in large part to freshman goalie Drew Commesso’s nine saves with the Terriers down a man.

There will be no showdown between Boston University and Boston College for the right to advance to the men’s Frozen Four. St. Cloud State made sure of that by dispatching the Terriers, 6-2, Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany to advance to Sunday’s Northeast regional final against BC.

The Huskies benefitted from some puck luck 12 minutes later to finally solve Commesso (32 saves). After BU failed to clear the puck out of its zone, Easton Brodzinski skated behind the net, where his pass was deflected straight up. The puck ended up out in front, where Micah Miller was able to gather it and send it into the open net, with Commesso and his teammates facing the wrong direction, still searching for the puck they believed was behind the net.

“That was one for the ages,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell. “That was about as strange as it gets, where the puck shoots over the net, and no one knows where it is except for the guy standing in centerfield, who basically caught it, put it down, and put it in the open net.”

The strange bounces would continue for the Huskies 75 seconds later when they again were able to keep the puck in the BU zone. Nick Perbix sent a shot toward the BU goal that ricocheted off Cockerill, then deflected off BU defenseman Alex Vlasic into the net for a 2-1 lead with 6:31 remaining in the second period.

“We had an easy clear,” said O’Connell. “It hits the ref in the butt, went back into our zone. We tried to get a clear, the guy hits Cockerill and it’s going wide, it hits Vlasic and it goes in.”

Jake Wise’s power-play goal would draw the Terriers even, but Brodzinski countered with a goal of his own 32 seconds later to give St. Cloud a 3-2 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Terriers appeared to have a great opportunity to pull even in the third period when St. Cloud’s Chase Brand was called for a five-minute major penalty for contact to the head with 16:31 remaining, but less than a minute in, Jami Krannila was able to gather a loose puck and took off on a breakaway. Cockerill hustled back and was able to poke the puck away, but he tripped Krannila in the process.

Krannila was awarded a penalty shot, and promptly buried it to give the Huskies a 4-2 lead with 15:43 left in the game.

“It looked like a good play by our guy. That was the turning point of the game, 100 percent,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell, who thought it was a trip, but disagreed with the decision to award a penalty shot, believing Kranilla was not in a position to get off a shot.

BU (10-5-1) failed to generate any opportunities on the remainder of the power play, and St. Cloud was able to add a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes to account for the 6-2 final.

St. Cloud (18-10) put its recent tournament struggles in the past. In their two most recent appearances, the Huskies entered as the overall No. 1 seed, but failed to record a win each time, losing to Air Force, 4-1, in 2018, and to American International, 2-1, in 2019. After finishing second in the NCHC this season, they entered the Albany regional as the No. 2 seed, ranked seventh overall.

St. Cloud St. now faces BC on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Eagles automatically advanced to the regional final after their opponent for the first round, Notre Dame, had to withdraw due to a positive COVID test.

