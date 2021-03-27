UMass men’s hockey team pounds Lake Superior State, one win from Frozen Four

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The UMass men’s hockey team extended its school-record unbeaten streak to 11 games on Friday night, outgunning Lake Superior State, 5-1, to win their NCAA first-round tournament matchup at Webster Bank Arena.

Captain Jake Gaudet scored two goals and Josh Lopina, Carson Gicewicz and Anthony Del Gaizo each added one.

After taking the lead midway through the first period, UMass scored twice in less than two minutes during the second to go up, 3-1, then added a power-play goal and an empty-netter in the third. Goalie Filip Lindberg made 28 saves for the Hockey East champions, who reached the tournament final two years ago.