With captains the catalysts, Tewksbury football takes control early against Billerica

On the game’s first play Saturday afternoon, McKay set the tone, taking the kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Rametta tossed a 35-scoring pass to Darrigo and the Redmen were on their way to a 41-14 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Billerica at Ed Dick Field.

In this season of uncertainty, senior leaders are more important than ever. At Tewksbury High, 24-year coach Brian Aylward has leaned on captains Will McKay, Ryne Rametta and Kyle Darrigo in a 3-0 start.

“Any of the teams that are able to put it together and perform the way that they have in the past needs good leaders and that’s what those guys have been and they did it again today. All three of those guys made major league plays for us.”

Billerica (1-1), which has lost six straight to Tewksbury, cut the deficit to 14-8 on a 1-yard keeper and conversion from QB D.J. Sidell. But the Redmen responded with a 5-yard run from Kalua Olu for a 21-8 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Tewksbury forced three turnovers, starting with a 30-yard pick-six for sophomore Michael Sullivan. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Michael Duggan pounced on a Billerica fumble, setting up a 5-yard TD run for Darrigo. Another turnover, a bounce of the ball off the helmet of a Billerica player led to a 1-yard blast from senior Sean Fahey for 41-8.

“Our guys up front have been tremendous,” said Aylward. “They’ve been the difference for us and they worked real hard in the weight room throughout the pandemic, which has been a challenge just to get in. Our offensive and defensive line have really done a great job.”