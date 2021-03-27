With dominant ground game, Catholic Memorial passes test against St. John’s Prep

With quarterback JC Petrongolo (shoulder) done for the remainder of the Fall II season, CM couldn’t get much going through the air, but piled up 422 rushing yards to control the tempo throughout.

The top-ranked Knights committed five turnovers in Saturday’s matchup with two-time Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep, yet led throughout a convincing 49-24 Catholic Conference victory.

The talent up and down the Catholic Memorial roster continues to defy football logic.

“I’m really proud of how the O-line performed today,” said Boston College-bound senior captain Owen McGowan. “We couldn’t get the passing game going and they really stepped up.”

Advertisement

McGowan, a linebacker who plays a variety of roles on offense, moved under center early and often to help the Knights interior rushing attack. He started the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and softened the interior defense to set up the Knights speedier backs.

Owen McGowan led a potent Catholic Memorial ground game that St. John's Prep was unable to catch. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

After St. John’s Prep (1-2) scored its first touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Victor Harrington to Jackson Delaney, CM (2-0) flashed that speed with sophomore Datrell Jones returning the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Devon Marshall added a 51-yard rushing touchdown to help CM take a 21-16 halftime lead.

“We work on it,” McGowan said about running out of the Knights double-tight formation, “But we improvise a little bit.”

In the second half, Jones (14 carries, 168 yards) and Marshall continued to work the outside and sophomore Carson Harwood (18 carries, 94 yards) added a 5-yard touchdown run. Then the CM defense got involved with Zach Mitchell providing a 64-yard scoop and score off a fumble. Kyle King added a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, as six different Knights found the end zone.

“I’ve been coaching a very long time, and we’ve never won a game with [five] turnovers,” CM coach John DiBiaso said. “The offensive line put us on their backs and carried us.”

Advertisement

Now CM will look ahead to a huge test against Xaverian (3-0) next week for a chance to earn the top seed in the upcoming Catholic Conference tournament. In 2019, the Knights won their first conference title since 1987.