Dozens are gunned down in a ‘day of shame’ for Myanmar

The slain children were among dozens of people killed Saturday as security forces cracked down on protests across Myanmar in what appeared to be one of the deadliest days since the Feb. 1 coup led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, commander of the Tatmadaw, as the military is known. One news outlet, Myanmar Now, put Saturday’s death toll as high as 80.

Before the day was over, the security forces under his command had shot and killed a 5-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl. A baby girl in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, was struck in the eye with a rubber bullet, although her parents said she was expected to live.

At a military parade Saturday, the general who led the overthrow of Myanmar’s civilian government in February said the army was determined “to protect people from all danger.”

“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces,” Dr. Sasa, a spokesperson for a group of elected officials who say they represent Myanmar’s government, said in a statement.

The killings took place on Armed Forces Day, a holiday honoring the Tatmadaw, which was the occasion for Min Aung Hlaing’s speech in Naypyitaw, the capital.

The general promised to pave the way for democracy, despite having rejected the results of the country’s Nov. 8 election and arrested many of those who were elected to Parliament that day. He reiterated a pledge to hold new elections but offered no timetable.

Among more than 3,000 people detained by the military since the coup are the ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the president, Win Myint. Their party, the National League for Democracy, won by a landslide in November.

On Saturday, the U.S. ambassador to Myanmar, Thomas Vajda, said the security forces were “murdering unarmed civilians, including children,” and he called the bloodshed “horrifying.”

The widespread killings Saturday came a day after military-run television threatened protesters with being “shot in the back and the back of the head” if they persisted in opposing military rule.

The killings Saturday took place in more than two dozen cities across the country. Many of the victims were bystanders.

