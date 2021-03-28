Watch Maya Rudolph play Beyoncé, Kamala Harris, and more on ‘SNL’

“My kids are actually really huge fans of the show. And having them here in the place where I grew up is so special,” Rudolph said. “And it has me thinking about the new kids in the cast just starting out. And I feel like it’s my duty as an elder to impart to them the lessons I’ve learned on the stage.”

During her opening monologue, Rudolph said how it made her “so happy to be here in the place that I love” especially after this past year, and that she had brought her “four incredible kids” to the set to watch the show live.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Maya Rudolph returned to her old stomping grounds as host for the second time this weekend, reprising her roles as megastar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Vice President Kamala Harris .

Freshman cast members then joined Rudolph on stage, where she shared “memories” of her time on the show — which turned out to be fairly close to the plot of John Hughes’ 1985 movie “The Breakfast Club” and ended with her singing to the tune of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds from the film.

Later on, Rudolph took a stroll through “memory lane,” where she encountered a series of oddities — from the ghost of an alum named Gloria Zelwig (played by former cast member Tina Fey) being served drinks at a bar to another alum of the show, Rachel Dratch, bathing in a tub on the set.

“The Maya-ing,” was a riff on Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” and also featured appearances from Kristen Wiig, another alum of the show, and long-running cast member Kenan Thompson.

“Every time I come back to ‘SNL,’ I never want to leave,” Rudolph said.

“And in a way — you never will,” Thompson replied.

Rudolph, who has appeared on the show as Beyoncé several times in the past, returned to play the celebrity during one sketch where she was tasked with eating increasingly spicy chicken wings on a mock episode of “Hot Ones” hosted by Sean Evans (played by Mikey Day).

Donning an outfit similar to the one the singer wore to the Grammys — where Beyoncé made history, becoming the most decorated woman with a total of 28 awards — Rudolph’s character attempts to keep her cool despite being under clear duress from the hotness of the sauces.

“I’m sweating. I’m sweating. Beyoncé’s head is wet,” Rudolph said. “This wing is wrecking me.”

Rudolph also reprised her role as Vice President Kamala Harris, where she and first gentleman Doug Emhoff (played by Martin Short) set out to host a “Kamala Harris Unity Seder.”

The Passover dinner sketch featured guest appearances from Texas Senator Ted Cruz (played by Aidy Bryant), President Biden (played by Alex Moffat), Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (played by Kenan Thompson), and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (played by Cecily Strong).

The night did not go as smoothly as planned, with Biden’s dog Major attacking Emhoff, Cruz bringing food that was not kosher and scratching up Emhoff’s Prius in the driveway, and Greene climbing through a window “insurrection style.”

Short and Rudolph played a very close husband and wife throughout the sketch. When Rudolph’s Harris was concerned that her “Unity Seder” was “pulling everybody apart,” Short’s Emhoff tried to comfort her by quoting “Dayenu”: “It would have been enough. And if you’re just vice president — ”

But Rudolph cut him off before he could finish, saying, “Oh no, that won’t be enough.”





