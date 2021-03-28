‘We’re so close to the end, let’s ruin it!’: ‘SNL’ mocks spring breakers in Miami amid pandemic

“I am your host, Cece Vuvuzela, out here in beautiful Miami Beach during a global pandemic,” Rudolph said. “We’re so close to the end, let’s ruin it!”

Although host Maya Rudolph often portrays Vice President Kamala Harris in political sketches, the show opted to take a different path for this week’s cold open. Rudolph, a former cast member, instead played the host of a mock “MTV” game show called “Snatched, Vaxed, or Waxed.”

After several weeks away, “Saturday Night Live” returned with an opening sketch that took aim at the thousands of people who have flocked to Miami Beach for spring break recently — despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The scene in Miami Beach — which has involved fights in the streets and the destruction of property — resulted in the city implementing and then extending an emergency curfew. Police have struggled to contain the crowds.

On the show, three male contests were tasked with guessing whether the single women were “snatched, meaning the physique be right and tight, vaxed, and they got the antibody-ody-odys, or waxed, A.K.A. smooth like a seal.”

The contestants — played by Chris Redd, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney — appeared more than willing to play the game, with Redd saying he had been vaccinated “like two years ago.” The single women on the show were played by Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner.

The sketch also managed to squeeze in a few jokes targeted specifically at Florida, with Fineman sharing she was on meth but referring to it as “Florida Adderall,” and Rudolph saying, “You guys know that no one partying in Miami is vaxed.”

The show marked Rudolph’s second time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Jack Harlow was the musical guest of the night.

