Nominations open for 2021 Top Places to Work

For those lucky enough to have kept or found jobs as companies slashed their workforces, and those lucky enough to like where they work, now is the time to sing employers’ praises. Nominations for The Boston Globe’s annual Top Places to Work survey are open for any organization (public, private, nonprofit, government) with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts.

The workplace has been turned upside down over the past year, but there remains at least one constant as the pandemic drags on: People still want employers who treat them well. They want to feel safe, supported, encouraged, challenged, and valued — and not just for their contributions to the bottom line — no matter if they’re working on the front lines or holed up at home.

Employers will be evaluated by their employees through anonymous 24-question surveys administered by Energage, an Exton, Pa., employee research and consulting firm that conducts similar surveys across the country.

Nominations can be made at bostonglobe.com/nominate or by calling 617-674-2286. Companies will be surveyed from April through June, and nominations must be received by May 7.

Winners will be featured in the Globe Magazine in the fall, divided into four categories, based on number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more).

Last year, 285 organizations went through the process, with more than 80,000 employees surveyed, and 150 winners were recognized, an increase over previous years based on the number of surprisingly positive surprises. The 2020 list featured companies that had to temporarily furlough the majority of their workforces, and then put them back to work on the front lines, and others that had to abruptly switch to an all-remote business model practically overnight.

The world of work remains in flux, as employers contemplate going back to the office, staying all-remote, or adopting a hybrid model somewhere in between. But maintaining a happy, healthy workforce is one thing that should never change.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.