Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Newly arriving local nesting birds included an American oystercatcher seen in Orleans, a piping plover in Falmouth, 3 tree swallows in Hyannis, and ospreys in a few places.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 14 red-necked grebes, 19 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, 240 razorbills, 2 black guillemots, 26 Iceland gulls, a lesser black-backed gull, a short-eared owl, a snowy owl, 2 common ravens, and a Northern shrike.

Other sightings around the Cape included 8 black vultures and an Eastern phoebe in Mashpee, an ovenbird continuing in Woods Hole, flocks of up to 14 red crossbills several places, 2 ruby-crowned kinglets at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich, a Baltimore Oriole continuing at a feeder in Dennis, an orange-crowned warbler in Chatham, 37 common redpolls at Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet, 24 evening grosbeaks continuing at a feeder elsewhere in Wellfleet, and, amazingly, a rufous hummingbird continued to successfully overwinter at a private feeder in an Outer Cape town.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



