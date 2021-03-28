fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 28, 2021, 23 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 16) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Newly arriving local nesting birds included an American oystercatcher seen in Orleans, a piping plover in Falmouth, 3 tree swallows in Hyannis, and ospreys in a few places.

A tufted duck continued in Great Pond in Eastham.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 14 red-necked grebes, 19 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, 240 razorbills, 2 black guillemots, 26 Iceland gulls, a lesser black-backed gull, a short-eared owl, a snowy owl, 2 common ravens, and a Northern shrike.

Other sightings around the Cape included 8 black vultures and an Eastern phoebe in Mashpee, an ovenbird continuing in Woods Hole, flocks of up to 14 red crossbills several places, 2 ruby-crowned kinglets at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich, a Baltimore Oriole continuing at a feeder in Dennis, an orange-crowned warbler in Chatham, 37 common redpolls at Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet, 24 evening grosbeaks continuing at a feeder elsewhere in Wellfleet, and, amazingly, a rufous hummingbird continued to successfully overwinter at a private feeder in an Outer Cape town.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.


