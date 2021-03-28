Authorities identify 19-year-old man shot and killed in Cambridge

A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Cambridge early Saturday morning has been identified as Xavier Louis-Jacques, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said.
Louis-Jacques, who was from Cambridge, was spotted unconscious outside his vehicle by a passerby who called 911, prosecutors said in a press release.
Police found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts on Pemberton Street at 12:40 a.m., the release said.
He was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, where he later died.
The death remains under investigation by Cambridge police and State Police assigned to Ryan’s office.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.
