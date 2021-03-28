Authorities identify 19-year-old man shot and killed in Cambridge

A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Cambridge early Saturday morning has been identified as Xavier Louis-Jacques, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said.

Louis-Jacques, who was from Cambridge, was spotted unconscious outside his vehicle by a passerby who called 911, prosecutors said in a press release.

Police found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts on Pemberton Street at 12:40 a.m., the release said.