Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman off Nantucket

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter safely hoisted the fisherman at about 7 a.m., the statement said.

The crew of the commercial fishing vessel Furious, based out of Stonington, Conn., reported the injury at about 3:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard rescued a 41-year-old fisherman who received a hand injury 60 miles south of Nantucket early Sunday morning, officials said.

The fishermanwas taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for care, the statement said.

A video released by the Coast Guard showed a basket being lowered from the helicopter to the vessel.

The basket, with the fisherman in it, was then raised back up to the helicopter, the video showed.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.