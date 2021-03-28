High winds expected to continue overnight into Monday

Sunday’s wet and windy weather will likely continue overnight before giving way to clear and breezy skies Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning was issued for much of Central and Western Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, according to weather service officials. West winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour were expected for most of the region, though gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour could lead to downed powerlines, officials said.

Forecasters urged residents to stay away from forested areas if possible and to use caution while driving. The warning will remain in effect until about 4 a.m. Monday.