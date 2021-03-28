High winds expected to continue overnight into Monday

Sunday’s wet and windy weather will likely continue overnight before giving way to clear and breezy skies Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning was issued for much of Central and Western Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, according to weather service officials. West winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour were expected for most of the region, though gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour could lead to downed powerlines, officials said.
Forecasters urged residents to stay away from forested areas if possible and to use caution while driving. The warning will remain in effect until about 4 a.m. Monday.
While the rainy weather had tapered off in the state by around 5:45 p.m., showers were expected to return to Massachusetts and Connecticut between 7 p.m. and midnight, likely bringing fog and a few embedded thunderstorms, forecasters said.
Showers are tapering off across southern New England, but we'll see a second round of showers moving into western MA/CT around 8 pm ahead of a cold front that will push through the region overnight. pic.twitter.com/IydjZSHRRN— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 28, 2021
The fog is most likely to affect areas of the South Shore, as well as the Cape and islands until about 9 p.m., officials said. A gale warning also remains in effect for coastal areas until 6 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.
Dense fog advisory for the South Coast, Cape, and Islands in effect through 9 pm. pic.twitter.com/Rsj10Vppcd— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 28, 2021
Monday is expected to bring breezy, sunny weather with temperatures reaching 51 degrees, according to the weather service. Gusts may continue to reach speeds over 50 miles per hour into midday.
[4 PM Sun Update] Strong gusty west winds are expected late tonight into Monday midday, with gusts up to 45-60 mph. Prepare by securing any outdoor furniture or unsecured objects that may be displaced. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/sKcifroFDF— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 28, 2021
The windy weather will continue into Monday night, which will likely be clear with temperatures in the mid-30s. Skies will remain sunny Tuesday, with temperatures near 60 degrees, but on Wednesday showers are expected to return sometime after 3 p.m.
