Juvenile facing murder charge in killing of Springfield man

A juvenile suspect is charged with murdering a Springfield man in Adams on Thursday, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday.

On Thursday evening, authorities responded to a call from a person who found a body in an apartment at 1 East Hoosac St. in Adams, the statement said. The victim, later identified as Benjamin Martinez, 34, of Springfield, was confirmed by paramedics to be dead upon arrival.

On Friday evening, State Police in Springfield arrested a juvenile suspect for shooting and killing Martinez, the statement said.