Juvenile facing murder charge in killing of Springfield man

A juvenile suspect is charged with murdering a Springfield man in Adams on Thursday, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday.
On Thursday evening, authorities responded to a call from a person who found a body in an apartment at 1 East Hoosac St. in Adams, the statement said. The victim, later identified as Benjamin Martinez, 34, of Springfield, was confirmed by paramedics to be dead upon arrival.
On Friday evening, State Police in Springfield arrested a juvenile suspect for shooting and killing Martinez, the statement said.
The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday, the statement said.
Advertisement
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner preliminarily determined the death to be a homicide by gunshot, the statement said. An investigation by State Police, Adams police, North Adams police, and the Berkshire County sheriff’s office determined the juvenile to be the shooter.
“I send my deep condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Martinez for their loss,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington in the statement. “I thank the detectives for their meticulous work over the last four days to quickly solve this crime and bring the suspect into custody.”
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.