‘All hands on deck’: When vaccinating Black people is a communal effort

Even as vaccine supplies in Alabama have become more plentiful, Oliver’s neighbors, many of them older and poor, lack the smartphones and Internet service needed to book appointments. And if they manage to secure a slot, they may not have a way to get to distant vaccination sites.

PANOLA, Ala. — The dog-eared trailer that serves as the only convenience store within 20 miles of this blink-and-you-miss-it rural hamlet, population 144, is more than a place to stock up on life’s essentials. These days the store — or more precisely, its proprietor, Dorothy Oliver — has become an unofficial logistics hub for African-American residents seeking the coronavirus vaccine.

Oliver helps her neighbors snag appointments online and matches them with those willing to make the 45-minute drive to Livingston, the seat of Sumter County and the nearest town offering inoculations. Nearly three-quarters of the residents of the county, which includes Panola, are African-American.

“We’ve got to fend for ourselves because no one else is going to help us,” said Oliver, 68, a loquacious retired office administrator who spends many of her waking hours on the phone. “That’s the way it’s always been for poor Black people living in the country.”

Across the Southern states, Black doctors, Baptist preachers, and respected community figures like Oliver are trying to combat lingering vaccine skepticism while also helping people overcome logistical hurdles that have led to a troubling disparity in vaccination rates between Black Americans and whites.

Although local leaders have made headway combating the hesitancy, they say the bigger obstacles are structural: the large stretches of Alabama and Mississippi without an Internet connection or reliable cellphone service, the paucity of medical providers, and a medical establishment that has long overlooked the health care needs of African-Americans.

As it is, this region has some of the worst health outcomes in the country, and the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately hit African-Americans, who have been dying at twice the rate of whites.

Alabama is one of the few states that does not require vaccine providers to report data on race, but health officials estimate that just 15 percent of the shots have gone to African-Americans, who make up 27 percent of Alabama’s population and 31 percent of all deaths from COVID-19. Whites, who make up 69 percent of residents, have received 54 percent of the vaccine supply, according to the state data, which is missing details on race for one-quarter of vaccine recipients.

In Mississippi, 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths have occurred among African-Americans — a figure comparable to their portion of the population — but just 29 percent of the vaccines have gone to Black residents compared with 62 percent for whites, who make up nearly 60% of the state’s population.

The disparities have prompted a flurry of ad hoc organizing across the South that mirrors the increasingly robust get-out-the-vote efforts, which are aimed at surmounting state voting restrictions that critics say dampen minority turnout.

In Cleveland, Miss., Pam Chatman, a retired television journalist, has been dispatching rented minibuses to ferry older residents to vaccination sites far from their rural homes. In nearby Greenville, the Rev. Thomas Morris uses his weekly Zoom sermons to assuage the concerns of vaccine skeptics — and then offers up church volunteers who book appointments for the flip phone set. And in central Alabama, Dr. John B. Waits, who oversees a constellation of nonprofit health clinics serving the poor, has been sending out mobile vaccinators to reach the homebound and the homeless.

“It’s all hands on deck because this is a life-and-death situation,” said Dr. Vernon A. Rayford, a pediatrician and internal medicine doctor in Tupelo, Miss. Rayford said he had been disappointed by the state’s reliance on a Web-based appointment system and drive-thru vaccination sites that are clustered in urban areas and white neighborhoods. Although those without Internet access can call a state-run number for help booking appointments, many of his patients, he said, give up after spending long stretches on hold. Instead, he encourages them to call his wife, Themesha Rayford, who in recent weeks has made more than 100 online appointments on her laptop.

Since returning home to Tupelo eight years ago after a medical residency in Boston, Rayford said he had been frustrated by the dearth of health care options and entrenched poverty that saddles African-American residents with some of the highest rates of infant mortality, heart disease, and diabetes in the country. Mississippi and Alabama are among the dozen states whose Republican-led governments have rejected Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

“Until we get a better system, we have to come up with these workarounds, but it gets really tiring,” Rayford said.

Public health experts say the $6 billion for community vaccination sites included in President Biden’s recently passed relief package will go a long way to addressing the problem, and officials in Mississippi and Alabama say they have made considerable progress over the past month in narrowing the racial gap in vaccinations. They say they are expanding vaccine distribution to community clinics and expect access to accelerate alongside increasing supplies of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, which needs only one dose and can be kept at normal refrigeration temperatures, making it easier to distribute in rural areas.

Still, the logistical challenges remain stark in rural areas of the Deep South, where years of spending cutbacks and a lack of jobs have made life more difficult for the shrinking number of people left behind.

Frances Ford, a registered nurse, has been organizing vaccine appointments in Perry County, Ala., a largely African-American county of 10,000, just north of Selma, where more than a third of all households live in poverty. Ford, who runs the nonprofit organization Sowing Seeds of Hope, said many older residents were terrified of medical emergencies, even more so at night, given that there are just two ambulances to serve the county’s 720 square miles. The closest critical care hospital, in Tuscaloosa, is nearly 60 miles away.

Those who do not drive and need routine medical care have to rely on a single van operated by the state to take them to dialysis appointments or to see a cardiologist.

“We’ve had car accidents where people waited two hours,” Ford said. She recalled watching in horror three years ago as a woman who had suffered a heart attack at a funeral died before she could get medical care.

The paucity of health care resources affects much of Alabama. Over the past decade, state budget cuts have led to a 35 percent reduction in staffing at county health departments. Nearly half of them have either one nurse on staff or none at all, according to Jim Carnes, policy director of the advocacy group Alabama Arise, citing internal state data.

“Our approach to rural health care has been shameful,” said Carnes, who has been pushing the state to make low-income homebound residents a top priority for vaccination.