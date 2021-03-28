A dozen people will decide whether Derek Chauvin broke the law

Two weeks of jury selection in Chauvin’s murder trial recently whittled a pool of more than 300 potential jurors down to 12 with three alternates, one of whom is expected to be released Monday. There are one Black woman, two multiracial women, three white men, three Black men, and six white women. Seven are under 40 years old.

These are some of the dozen jurors who will decide whether former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin broke the law when he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while the Black man gasped, “I can’t breathe.”

A white executive who has discussed privilege with her Black co-worker. A Black immigrant who watched a video of George Floyd’s death, then told his wife, “It could have been me.” A multiracial woman who sees police officers as humans who sometimes “make mistakes.”

Advertisement

The jurors are tasked with deciding one of the highest-profile cases in recent memory, set to begin Monday in a downtown courtroom a few miles from where Floyd was filmed facedown on a Minneapolis street. Their decision will reverberate across the country, setting off renewed debates about race, policing, and accountability.

“What’s happening in this trial is not just a statement or a judgment on the criminal process in Hennepin County, Minnesota,” said Irene Oritseweyinmi Joe, a law professor at University of California at Davis. “There are people all over the nation, all over the world, that are looking at this to get a sense of how much they can believe in our system of justice.”

Because the case is so high-profile, the jurors will be cloaked in anonymity, shielded from public view, and shuttled to and from Courtroom 1856 under armed guard. Once deliberations start, and possibly sooner, the group will be sequestered from the public.

Under court order, very little information about the jurors has been made public, besides their race, gender, age range, and audio of their interviews during jury selection. The juror descriptions included here have been pulled from this publicly available information.

Advertisement

Choosing a jury in a high-profile case presents an unusual challenge, according to attorneys and legal specialists.

Prospective jurors are already loaded with information about what happened, which can make it hard to find people who appear open to hearing the facts in court and changing their minds.

“Unless you’re living under a rock, there’s no one in Minneapolis, and probably no one in the United States, who’s not familiar with George Floyd’s death,” said Daniel Medwed, a law professor at Northeastern University. “You want people who have heard of the case but are willing to put aside any preexisting biases or any initial opinions about guilt or innocence.”

But knowledge of the case is not a deal-breaker, specialists said. “You’re looking for a fair and impartial jury, not an oblivious jury,” Medwed said.

In Chauvin’s case, the jury selection process began months before the potential jurors started answering questions in court; the jury pool received an extensive 16-page questionnaire in the mail in December.

Potential jurors were asked whether they had seen the video of Floyd’s death and, if so, how many times. They were quizzed on their media consumption and asked whether they marched in protests after Floyd died, and, if so, whether they carried signs.

Although that level of scrutiny is not typical in most jury trials, experts say, preemptive questionnaires have been used in prominent cases, including the Boston Marathon bombing case and the Aurora, Colo., movie theater shooting trial, in an attempt to weed people out.

Advertisement

Jury selection for the Chauvin trial began in early March. One at a time, potential jurors were quizzed by the judge and attorneys.

Their answers were highlighted and dissected, with each side looking for evidence of bias. Some jurors were questioned for less than 10 minutes, others closer to an hour. Each side was allotted peremptory challenges, allowing them to dismiss potential jurors without cause. Chauvin’s defense used 14 of its 18 strikes. Prosecutors were given 10 and used eight. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill, who is overseeing the case, had the unlimited ability to dismiss jurors for cause.

One woman said during jury selection that she had marched and carried a sign. A short time later, Chauvin’s defense struck her from the jury.

These prospective jurors were asked about their experiences with police and their views on the justice system, including whether they supported defunding the police, had ever seen police use excessive force or believed that officers treat white and Black people equally.

Jurors were pressed on their views of Chauvin, with most saying they had a “negative” view of the former officer based on the video they had seen of Floyd’s death. But Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, looked for those who said they did not know all the facts of the case and could put their opinions aside. “You agree there are two sides to every story?” Nelson asked one woman. “Would you be able to keep your mind open until you hear both sides?”

Advertisement

Attorneys also interrogated jurors about their views of Floyd, with prosecutors trying to gauge whether someone could be empathetic to his behavior at the scene. Jurors were asked whether they knew anyone who had abused drugs. Special prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked several jurors whether they believed someone truly unable to breathe would be able to speak.

Picking the jury “is probably the most critical part of the case,” said Stew Mathews, an attorney who has represented officers in high-profile cases, including the Samuel DuBose shooting in Cincinnati and Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Ky.

“It’s a gut feeling,” Mathews said. “You talk with the people . . . and those who provide responses that you feel are favorable to your position or, at the very worst, neutral, are people that you’re willing to put on your jury.”

Chauvin’s trial will unfold under a microscope. And it will be visible, in large part, to anyone who wants to watch.

In a nod to both the coronavirus pandemic and the heightened public interest, the judge is limiting seating in the courtroom but allowing the proceedings to be televised — the first time a Minnesota judge has authorized cameras to show a full criminal trial. Jurors will be blocked from the cameras’ view; audio of their remarks during jury selection were broadcast online.